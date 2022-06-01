Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis celebrates withdrawal of WHO pandemic treaty

'We said NO to a group of global unelected bureaucrats meddling in our pandemic health care response,' Lewis said.

(LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life Conservative MP and leadership candidate Dr. Leslyn Lewis thanked Canadians for their part in successfully having Biden’s controversial World Health Organization pandemic treaty amendments denied.

“I’m so proud of Canadians,” Lewis exclaimed in a blog post titled “Victory at the World Health Assembly.”

“Engaged Citizens all over the world worked tirelessly to ensure that the changes to the International Health Regulations did not pass at the World Health Assembly last week. As you recall, those changes would have given the World Health Organization (the WHO, which is a United Nations organization) more power over pandemic designation and response within our country. We said NO to a group of global unelected bureaucrats meddling in our pandemic health care response,” the pro-life politician added.

The WHO treaty and its amendments, drafted by the American government under President Joe Biden, have been a source of major controversy over the past month, with many conservatives pointing to it as an example of how unelected elites discreetly obtain global influence.

As explained by Liberty Counsel, “On January 18, 2022, officials from the Biden administration quietly sent the WHO extensive amendments to the current International Health Regulations without an official statement or a single press conference.”

“The proposed amendments, in combination with the existing ones, enables Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and any future Director-General to have unrestricted powers to define and then implement their interventions and to declare ‘health emergencies’ at will,” detailed Liberty Counsel, adding, “The contents of the proposed amendments were not made public until April 12, 2022, when a researcher discovered them.”

In response to this discovery, Lewis had created a “Stop the Treaty” petition that garnered nearly 24,000 signatures from concerned Canadians. LifeSiteNews also launched a petition that received a whopping 94,000, suggesting many were concerned with the policies contained in the treaty.

Following this massive pushback from politicians and citizens in Canada and around the world, Biden’s radical proposal was ultimately rejected with a milder, revised version being published by the WHO and adopted by the World Health Assembly on May 27.

“Victory secured!” Lewis celebrated after summing up the timeline of the treaty on her website. “Our work to help sound the alarm contributed to the lack of consensus, prompting the WHA to drop the original amendments. We won!”

While happy with the outcome, Lewis warned Canadians that the work is far from over.

“We must continue to watch the drafting process of the Global Pandemic Treaty to make sure there are no more attempted power grabs by the WHO. We must also be thankful that this was a window into what the WHO wants to do – reduce public consultation opportunity and harmonize and centralize pandemic response away from sovereign nations to the WHO elites,” Lewis urged.

“Now that we know, we must press for transparency in the WHO and WHA process going forward.”

