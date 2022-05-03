Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis promises to ‘push back’ against Digital IDs if elected party leader

'Folks who wanted to pretend that this is anything other than a social credit system need to bend over backwards to pretend they don’t understand how credit scores work,' she said.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP and leadership candidate Leslyn Lewis promised that if elected party leader she will fight the promotion and application of “Digital IDs” in Canada and abroad.

“As leader of the Conservative Party, I will push back on the use of Digital IDs both nationally and internationally,” Lewis wrote in a recent platform update.

“Here is my promise to you. I will take the people who want to implement the WEF (World Economic Fourm) agenda seriously. I will protect Canada from the influence of international entities who don’t have the best interests of Canadians in mind.”

Lewis in her platform update also called out the World Economic Forum (WEF), saying it is a “collection of politicians and powerful business people who are very open and public about their plans to usher in a Green Industrial Revolution and unite behind their singular views of how societies around the world should operate.”

She also called into question Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government’s connections with the WEF.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab has pushed the “Great Reset” agenda, which is a radical socialist plan formed at the hands of global elites that “seeks to ‘push the reset button’ on the global economy” and establish a radical New World Order.

Part of this new order includes government-issued or regulated digital currencies as well as a push for digital IDs.

Lewis raises concerns over Trudeau government’s involvement in digital ID ‘experiment’

In her platform update, Lewis blasted the WEF pilot project the “Known Traveller Digital Identity” of which Canada and the Netherlands are partners.

She called it nothing more than a “social credit system.”

“The idea that world travellers can increase ‘global’ trust as they travel around the world and check in and out of hotels etc. might sound like a good idea, however, building up trust points through your activity is literally a credit score,” Lewis wrote.

“Folks who wanted to pretend that this is anything other than a social credit system need to bend over backwards to pretend they don’t understand how credit scores work.”

Lewis said that by “signing on to such an ID, we would be allowing a global body to determine what meets the requirement for an ‘acceptable’ or ‘safe’ traveller.”

“This may begin with a travel ID, but the WEF has suggested that this could be expanded to include one’s digital currency, banking info, carbon footprint, health records, driver’s license, etc.,” she added.

Lewis wrote that it is incredibly concerning that the “same Prime Minister who is signing our country up for this Digital ID experiment is the same one who still believes that buying a t-shirt as part of a protest fundraiser is reason enough to freeze a bank account.”

“As the only candidate with a Ph.D. in international law, I will use my years of experience to navigate the fast-changing international landscape and continue to strengthen our relationships with our allies while standing up for Canada’s sovereignty and identity on the world stage,” Lewis wrote.

Recently, a top Canadian Liberal party deputy minister discussed the potential of using a type of digital ID to track the vaccination status of Canadians as well as to potentially coax the unvaccinated into getting jabbed.

Some Canadian provinces, such as Ontario, British Columbia, and New Brunswick, have already forged ahead with pushing a Digital ID on the public. They are all listed on the Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) as members.

The Canadian Bankers Association has openly stated that Canada’s banks under the leadership of the World Economic Forum should do more to adopt a Digital ID regime.

On Tuesday, Lewis became the only openly pro-life candidate in the CPC leadership race after three others were cut.

A total of six candidates are moving on to the next stage. The CPC will announce its new leader on September 10.

Last week, Lewis released two major platform updates, the first confirming her pro-life policies and the second reaffirming her opposition to COVID vaccine mandates.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) gives Lewis a “green light” rating as a “supportable” pro-life candidate for her strong voting record in favor of life.

LifeSiteNews has launched a VoterVoice campaign calling upon Canadians to demand from their MPs to stop Trudeau from implementing “Digital IDs in Canada.”

Share











