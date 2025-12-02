Conservative MP praises Canada Post’s Nativity stamps: ‘Reminder of the true meaning of Christmas’

Conservative MP John Williamson publicly thanked Canada Post for its 2025 Nativity stamp that reflects the true meaning of Christmas centered on Jesus, Mary, and Joseph.

In a November 25 Facebook post, Williamson commended Canada Post for keeping Christmas focused on the Nativity of Jesus Christ through the release of their Christmas stamps illustrating the Holy Family in Bethlehem.

“A new series of Canada Post stamps has just been released for Christmas, including this one with Jesus, Mary & Joseph under the shining Star of Bethlehem,” he wrote.

“Thank you to Canada Post for this great reminder of the true meaning of Christmas!” Williamson continued.

Released November 6, this year’s set of Christmas stamps includes a religious-themed Nativity stamp illustrated by Vancouver Island artist Bex Morley. The design features Mary, Joseph, and baby Jesus under the Star of Bethlehem, with the Magi approaching in the distance and an angel nearby.

“This year’s Christmas stamp depicts a simple and nostalgic take on the Nativity scene. The subtle use of colour and shading brings the characters to the forefront, including Mary and Joseph with baby Jesus and the angel announcing Jesus’s birth,” Canada Post said.

While Canada Post has previously released Christmas stamps depicting the real and true nature of the season, it has also, as reported by LifeSiteNews, issued “Places of Pride” stamps celebrating “2SLGBTQIA+” history.

While the birth of Christ is often sidelined during the Christmas season in favor of Santa Claus, reindeer, and snowmen, Canadians welcomed the stamps as a reminder of the true meaning of Christmas.

“Christianity has historically been the main religion in Canada,” one Canadian posted on X. “It is a huge part of Canadian heritage. People coming to Canada must respect this.”

“Canada Post has released a new commemorative Christmas stamp depicting Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Angel Gabriel,” a Catholic commentator wrote. “We are so back.”

“Beautiful Nativity stamp from Canada Post this year,” another commented. “A reminder of our Christian roots amid the holiday rush. Merry Christmas, Canada!”

