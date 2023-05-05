Conservative MP reveals Trudeau’s office lied about not knowing China was targeting him and his family

A report presented to MP Michael Chong by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Privy Council Office 'contained information that I and other MPs were being targeted by the PRC (People’s Republic of China). This contradicts what the Prime Minister said yesterday.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada MP Michael Chong revealed to the House of Commons yesterday that staff from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Privy Council Office (PCO) knew two years ago his family was the targets of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) intimidation tactics.

“Mr. Speaker, I’ve just been informed by the national security adviser that the CSIS (Canadian Security Intelligence Service) Intelligent Assessment of July 20th, 2021, was sent by CSIS to the relevant departments and to the National Security Advisor in the PCO,” Chong said.

“This report contained information that I and other MPs were being targeted by the PRC (People’s Republic of China). This contradicts what the Prime Minister (Trudeau) said yesterday. He said CSIS made the determination that it wasn’t something that needed to be raised to a higher level because it wasn’t a significant enough concern.”

Chong said that Jody Thomas, the current national security adviser to Trudeau, was the one who informed him that the CSIS assessment from July 20, 2021, was shared widely.

The bombshell revelation came despite the fact Trudeau on Wednesday claimed he did not know about the spying incident. Trudeau instead shifted the blame for Chong being in the dark by saying that CSIS is responsible for notifying MPs when they are spied on. He also claimed he did not know about the spying incident.

Trudeau then said that CSIS did not send the top-secret report about Chong up the chain of command, because the agency felt it “wasn’t a significant enough concern” and did not meet a “threshold that required them to pass it up.”

On Thursday in the House, Chong demanded that the “Prime Minister correct the record that this report and information was sent to the Departments and to the Privy Council Office.”

In response, Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino claimed that the Trudeau government could “assure him that, as the Prime Minister said and I said earlier this week, that we found out on Monday of this week, which is why we acted very quickly and decisively to reach out directly to the member.”

Chong was not satisfied with this answer and shot back that CSIS has been advising “the Government, the departments, the Privy Council Office, the National Security Advisor, deputy ministers, that foreign agents in Canada, foreign diplomats in Canada are presenting a threat to Canadian MPs in this House of Commons.”

“In fact, the 2022 intelligence report of CSIS today says that these threat actors ‘must be held accountable for their clandestine activities, and we also will continue to inform national security stakeholders and all Canadians about foreign interference.’ So why is the government not listening to the advice of sources and not listening to the advice in the reports that are being distributed here?” he added.

Mendicino in response said that the Trudeau Liberals were “taking concrete action” and that they had “summoned the Chinese ambassador” as a result.

On Tuesday, Chong was finally told by CSIS that he and his family were the targets of a spying and intimidation tactic campaign by an agent of the CCP. CSIS head David Vigneault confirmed with Chong in an in-person meeting in Ottawa that the spying came about because the MP supported a motion in parliament in 2021 that condemned the CCP’s actions in Xinjiang as genocide.

Chong was given the details in the unusual meeting that Trudeau was said to have arranged. Trudeau was in attendance for only about 10 minutes, as noted by a Globe and Mail report. Thomas was also at the meeting with Chong and Vigneault.

During the meeting, Chong was told that Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei was involved in the spying scandal.

Earlier this week, LifeSiteNews reported on a highly confidential document from Canada’s top intelligence agency that warned the CCP thinks of Canada as a “high-priority target.” The same report also said the CCP is the “foremost perpetrator” of foreign interference in the nation, and then noted how the regime has targeted Chong’s family.

The bombshell revelations come via a top-secret, nine-page report from the Intelligence Assessment Branch of the CSIS as reported by the Globe and Mail on Monday. The newspaper was privy to the documents via an anonymous source that were produced just before the start of the 2021 federal election.

Chong recently lamented the fact that he was never told by CSIS or the current federal government that he was being secretly spied on.

The CSIS report, dated July 20, 2021, shows that the CCP’s own intelligence agency, Ministry of State Security (MSS), “has taken specific actions to target Canadian MPs” who in February 2021 voted for a motion that condemned China’s oppression of Uyghurs and other minorities, calling them an act of genocide.

This motion saw Trudeau and his cabinet abstain from voting, which had the House of Commons voting in a unanimous declaration that the CCP has been committing acts of genocide against the Uighurs in Xinjiang province.

Opposition parties, notably the CPC, have been for weeks demanding that Trudeau launch a full independent public inquiry into the Chinese election meddling scandal.

To date, Trudeau has denied that he was involved with the foundation’s work.

However, he recently appointed former governor general David Johnston as an “independent special rapporteur” to investigate the allegations.

Johnston was listed as a member of the Foundation, but after the scandal broke, his name disappeared from its website.

Late last month, one of Trudeau’s own MPs, Han Dong, resigned from the Liberal Party just hours after a news report broke alleging that he had asked a Chinese diplomat in February 2021 to delay the release of two Canadians held captive by the Communist Chinese regime.

