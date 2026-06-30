Conservative MP says it’s unacceptable to be forced to defend not attending ‘pride’ events

Canadian MP Jamil Jivani argued that politicians should never have to explain why they're not going to an event as Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was forced to do. 'Those who attend should be the ones answering questions.'

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — A Conservative MP came to the defense of his party leader by saying Canadians should “never accept a political culture” where politicians have to explain why they won’t attend LGBT events.

In an X post on Monday, Conservative MP Jamil Jivani re-shared a post from pro-life and family political commentator and LifeSiteNews contributor Jonathon Van Maren showing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attending a “pride” parade in Toronto on June 28.

Jivani said Canadians should “never accept a political culture in which politicians have to answer questions about NOT attending events like this.”

“Those who attend should be the ones answering questions,” he said.

Jivani’s comments came after a reporter asked Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre if he was going to attend a “pride” event this year.

Poilievre told the reporter he was “not planning to.” When pressed as to “why not,” Poilievre said it was “just not on my plan.”

Van Maren noted, in an opinion piece posted by LifeSiteNews, that Poilievre’s response “might not seem significant, but I suspect it is.”

“For years, Canada’s press — functioning as the propaganda arm of the LGBT movement — has laid a trap for conservative politicians,” he noted.

“First, ask them if they are attending an LGBT event. If they say no, hammer them on the reason in an attempt to get them to say something socially conservative. When they do, turn it into a headline about an attack on human rights or whatever.”

At the same “pride” parade attended by Carney, fully naked men were parading around while police watched and did nothing to enforce nudity laws.

Despite Poilievre not attending any “pride” events this year, two of his most pro-LGBT MPs will host a boat cruise fundraiser for Rainbow Railroad, an LGBT organization.

While Poilievre is not a pro-life stalwart, he recently said the nation’s flag “should never” be taken down for “any” reason after he was asked about schools flying “pride flags” in place of the maple leaf.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Carney’s 2026 budget includes millions in taxpayer money for “SLGBTQI+ communities,” gender equality, and “pride” safety.

Under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party led the most pro-abortion government in Canadian history, spending more than $1 billion since 2020 to promote abortion and contraception at home and abroad.

Share









