Conservative MP shares video of Mark Carney praising Communist China’s ‘perspective’

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Conservative MP is sounding the alarm by sharing a 2016 video of Prime Minister Mark Carney saying the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” on things is “one of its many strengths.”

On Monday, Conservative Party MP Michael Cooper shared a 2016 video clip of Carney speaking with Canada’s former Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna at a Toronto Region Board of Trade event, during which the then-governor of the Bank of England praised Communist China.

LOOK WHAT WE DUG UP Carney PRAISED the Beijing regime as “ambitious” & said it has “many strengths”. The same Carney who has FULL CONFIDENCE in Paul Chiang – the Liberal who called on a Canadian citizen to be handed over to Beijing. Carney will NEVER stand up for Canada. pic.twitter.com/vrNPysOmic — Michael Cooper, MP (@MichaelCooperMP) March 31, 2025

“LOOK WHAT WE DUG UP,” wrote Cooper.

“Carney PRAISED the Beijing regime as ‘ambitious’ & said it has ‘many strengths.’ The same Carney who has FULL CONFIDENCE in Paul Chiang – the Liberal who called on a Canadian citizen to be handed over to Beijing,” added the MP, referring to a recent scandal in the Liberal Party in which MP Paul Chiang, who has since dropped out from the race, promoted a Chinese bounty that was put on Conservative Party candidate Joe Tay.

In the clip, the full video of which is available on YouTube, Carney says that “[o]ne of the many strengths of China is their perspective. Their medium long-term perspective. This is an ambitious G20. It’s an ambitious Chinese leadership.”

The comments come as Chiang, who Carney defended as a “person of integrity” before the MP decided to drop out, dominated headlines after news broke that he suggested Canadians citizens turn Tay over to the Chinese embassy in Toronto to cash in on the communist regime’s HK$1 million (CA$183,915) bounty on the Conservative.

Many have seen the comments by Chiang as a form of foreign interference or intimidation, a top issue in Canadian elections. In fact, Canadian officials from the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force recently warned that the Communist Chinese government will most likely try to interfere in the April 28 election.

The SITE’s warning comes after the final report from the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also concluded that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

As reported by LifeSiteNews earlier in the month, a new exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

