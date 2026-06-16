Conservative MP warns of China’s invasion into Canada’s cultural identity

MP Shuvaloy Majumdar said the Chinese Communist Party is actively going after Canadian industry in many ways, noting there has been a 'preemptive script cleansing' from criticism of CCP leaders.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — A Canadian Conservative MP warned his fellow parliamentarians that the Communist Chinese regime is actively engaged in snuffing out and stifling Canada’s cultural identity by targeting its creative industries.

Shuvaloy Majumdar, a Conservative MP from Calgary, Alberta, recently made the warning after Canadian Culture Minister Marc Miller finished a three-day trip to China.

Miller had posted on X that he had just finished a “productive trip to China.” He added that Canada’s cultural organizations have the “talent, expertise, and creativity needed to seize opportunities on the world stage.”

In reply to Miller’s X post, Majumdar responded by noting that his “job isn’t to promote the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution, in China or in Canada” or the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

He noted how the CCP is actively going after Canadian industry in many ways, noting there has been a “preemptive script cleansing” from any criticism of the CCP leaders.

Majumdar said the “CCP suppression of our creative industries” includes the “Preemptive script cleansing from criticism of CCP leaders, or portrayals of Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong,” and the “Visual retrofitting (think Japanese and Taiwanese flag patches from Top Gun).”

He also noted there is an “Active narrative shaping, like flattering portrayals of CCP officials.”

When it comes to Canadians, Majumdar noted “alarmingly” that the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) has “warned you that weaponization of local content outlets import, verbatim, CCP propaganda from China News Service.”

He said apps like WeChat “operate under algorithmic suppression mandated by … Beijing’s Cyberspace Administration,” adding that the “indispensable work of local content creators and independent journalists are censored.”

CCP interference in Canadian affairs runs deep

Majumdar blasted the Liberal government, noting that in his view it looks as if it appears to be “expanding operations with the China Media Group, validating their state propaganda apparatus and threatening our own independence and our sovereignty.”

“I’d be afraid if you were competent. But you’re not. You’re the poster child for Liberal incompetence and you’re playing with fire at the expense of our national security and our national interests,” he noted.

The Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney has established cozy relations with China. Indeed, Carney was recently in China, where he said Canada’s relationship with China is more “predictable” than with the U.S. under President Donald Trump.

China has been accused of meddling in Canada’s elections, as reported by LifeSiteNews.

Regarding the CCP’s relationship with Canada, the final report from the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also concluded that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

The reality in Canada today is that the CCP’s tentacles in Canada run deep.

Recently, a former Canadian intelligence officer directly warned Canadian MPs that Chinese cars, notably electric ones, pose a risk to the nation’s electrical grid and are a direct surveillance threat.

LifeSiteNews also reported on an exposé that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

In December 2023, LifeSiteNews reported that it was confirmed to MPs that the CCP operated police “stations” in multiple locations in Canada that allegedly serve to target its citizens abroad. No one has been held accountable yet for allowing this to happen.

Share









