Conservative MP who flipped to Liberals abandons past pro-life support

MP Marilyn Gladu, who previously spoke at the National March for Life and voted for pro-life bills, says that she will now support unrestricted abortion, homosexual ‘marriage,’ and gender ideology.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made clear that his newest MP, a former Conservative with a pro-life voting record, will be compelled to vote with his pro-abortion government on all social issues.

Yesterday, as reported by LifeSiteNews, Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu jumped ship to the Liberals in a surprise move. Glaudu claimed her defection was because Canadians want “serious leadership and a real plan to build a stronger and more independent Canadian economy.”

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) National President Jeff Gunnarson noted how Gladu has, up until this point, a “solid record of supporting pro-life bills.”

When Carney was asked about Gladu’s past voting record on abortion and that she seemed to be pro-life, despite her not ever being fully endorsed by CLC, he shot back by saying that she will be voting with his government.

“To be clear, the Liberal Party always will support the [so-called] right of women to choose – always, without question,” Carney told reporters.

“I had discussions, and colleagues had discussions, with Ms. Gladu about those issues,” he added, noting, “She will vote with the government if there are votes relating to any aspect of that issue, as well as the [so-called] rights of Canadians to be their whole selves, to love who they love, and to fully enjoy their rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” referring to homosexual “marriage” and the promotion of gender confusion.

Liberal Party MPs were able to hold pro-life views before former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reign. In 2013, Trudeau made it policy that no Liberal MP could be pro-life.

Gladu, yesterday, told the press that she “100 percent” agrees with Carney’s comments.

“I obviously have my long faith traditions, but I’m ready to support the rights of women in this country [i.e., unrestricted abortion],” she said.

“I will vote with the government. I will protect the rights and freedoms of women to choose, for people to be who they are and love who they love,” she added, employing the propaganda terminology of the abortion and LGBT movements.

The Liberal Party under Carney is fully pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, anti-Christian, and pro-LGBT. This is clearly at odds with some of Gladu’s voting records.

Gladu was not supportive of Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act or COVID mandates.

A total of five MPs – four Conservatives and one NDP – have defected to become Liberals in only the past five months. The Liberals are now basically in a majority government, with 172 seats.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Gladu jumping ship, saying that Carney is “seizing a costly Liberal majority that voters denied him, and doing so through backroom deals.”

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