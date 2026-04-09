Conservative MP who voted for pro-life bills joins pro-abortion Carney Liberals

Marilyn Gladu – who has a record of supporting pro-life legislation and spoke at the National March for Life – is the fourth Conservative MP to join the Liberals in recent months.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Yet another Conservative MP has jumped ship to join the pro-abortion Liberal Party under Prime Minister Mark Carney; however, this time, the MP in question has a solid pro-life record.

Yesterday, now-former Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu announced she was leaving her former party to become a Liberal.

In her letter, she wrote that she wants unity in Canada, claiming Canadians want “want serious leadership and a real plan to build a stronger and more independent Canadian economy.”

“Today, there is both the opportunity — and the responsibility — to build our country’s strength and success with a more constructive, collaborative approach,” she noted.

Carney told reporters that Gladu is going to be a “great member of our team. Lots of energy, ideas, advice on a wide range of issues including execution, getting things done,” he said, heading into his office.

“This all comes at a time when the country as a whole is uniting,” he claimed.

A total of five MPs – four Conservatives and one NDP – have defected to become Liberals in only the past five months. The Liberals are now basically in a majority government, with 172 seats.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre blasted Gladu jumping ship, saying that Carney is “seizing a costly Liberal majority that voters denied him, and doing so through backroom deals.”

“In January, MP Gladu said that floor crossers should face voters in a byelection to give voters the final say. I could not agree more,” he noted in an X post .

“She should do so. The people in her community voted for our Conservative vision of a Canada that is affordable, safe, and strong at home, not for the costly Liberal government she has now joined. She should honour her word and let voters decide.”

Gladu was not a fan of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act or COVID mandates.

The Liberal Party under Carney is fully pro-abortion, pro-euthanasia, anti-Christian, and pro-LGBT. This is clearly at odds with some of Gladu’s voting record.

Floor-crossing Gladu has solid pro-life voting record

Soon after news of Gladu’s floor crossing to the Liberals was made public, Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) was quick to point out that it’s interesting the Liberals allowed an MP with a solid pro-life record to join their caucus.

“Former Conservative MP Marilyn Gladu’s acceptance into the Liberal Party may signal a long-overdue softening of the party’s exclusion of Canadians who don’t support Canada’s abortion on demand status quo,” said CLC in a press release sent to LifeSiteNews.

CLC’s National President Jeff Gunnarson noted how Gladu has a “solid record of supporting pro-life bills.”

“Since Justin Trudeau barred pro-life candidates from running under the Liberal banner in 2014, many Canadians have been shut out of meaningful participation in the party. If Gladu’s move signals that Prime Minister Mark Carney is charting a different course in 2026, that would be welcome news indeed,” he noted.

CLC was clear that it has not endorsed Gladu as “pro-life” but that her voting record on life-affirming bills is, “nevertheless, solid.”

“In June 2021, she voted in favour of pro-life Bill C-233, which sought to outlaw sex-selective abortion. Two years later, she voted for Bill C-311, which would have made it an aggravating circumstance in sentencing to knowingly assault a pregnant woman. Over the years, she has also consistently voted against the expansion of euthanasia. She even spoke from the steps of Parliament Hill during the 2017 National March for Life, an event organized by CLC,” said CLC.

CLC noted that it is a non-partisan political arm of the pro-life movement, but “anticipates a day when the Liberal Party returns to a more inclusive policy that allows Canadians from all walks of life, including pro-life advocates, to represent their fellow citizens as Liberal candidates.”

“Carney dropped Trudeau-era feminist policies in the recent federal budget, and now he’s welcoming an MP into the party with a historically pro-life voting record. Does this mean the Trudeau-era policy barring pro-life Liberals is changing too? Let’s hope so,” said Matthew Wojciechowski, CLC’s vice president, in comments sent to LifeSiteNews.

“Confusing as this contagion of floor crossings may be, it’s refreshing to see Trudeau’s discriminatory policy losing its iron grip. It’s time for the Liberal Party to become a broader tent and welcome back hundreds of thousands of pro-life Canadians across this great country of ours.”

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