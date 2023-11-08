Conservative MPs demand investigation into $300 million in gov’t losses from COVID vaccine development

Public Health Agency of Canada said it lost $150 million on an unfulfilled COVID jab contract in 2022 and an additional $173 million that went to Quebec-based Medicago, Inc., which is shutting down in 2023.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canada’s House of Commons health committee is expected to soon vote on a motion demanding answers into how more than $300 million of taxpayer money was lost on failed COVID jab ventures with pharmaceutical companies.

It was recently revealed that the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) lost $150 million on an unfulfilled COVID jab contract with an undisclosed entity in 2022. In addition, $173 million given to Quebec-based Medicago Inc., which said it would be shutting down in 2023 due to a failed development of its own plant-based COVID shot, is now lost. Medicago is a subsidiary of Japan-based Mitsubishi Chemical Group.

The losses came to light after they were discovered in the government’s 2022-2023 public accounts report, which was tabled on October 24.

As a result, Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs have called for a parliamentary committee to investigate the severe losses related to COVID jab development in order to hold both PHAC and the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accountable.

Conservative MP Stephen Ellis said when speaking about the motion Monday before the Standing Committee on Health that he believes Canadians “deserve and demand an explanation for how [the Liberals] believe that they could possibly bury, hide, and lose $300 million in taxpayer money.”

Ellis said the Trudeau government’s spending of more than $300 million shows severe government waste.

CPC MP Robert Kitchen said that the “millions” being “wasted” are not being accounted for, and that this is “shocking when we know Canadians who are suffering and struggling to make ends meet.”

“The average Canadian that’s out there sits and talks about nickels and dimes,” he said.

“Now they’re talking millions of dollars and they still think they are just dimes,” he added.

The health committee is soon expected to pass a motion to hold “four hours of meetings on the government’s Advance Purchase Agreement for vaccines with Medicago.”

The motion calls for Minister of Health Mark Holland, PHAC president Heather Jeffrey, Treasury Board president Anita Anand and other officials from the health ministry to be called to speak to the committee.

Medicago’s failed contract called for 76 million doses of its own COVID jab to be made. However, not one was ever delivered.

Of note is that Medicago’s COVID jab plant is in the Québec City riding of Trudeau’s Public Works Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

CPC MP Pierre Paul-Hus said that “Canadians are the ones who have been paying” for Liberal waste.

“The company gets millions and then goes back to Japan and the government says, ‘Oh, well, too bad, it doesn’t matter.’ This is serious. There are limits,” he said.

Trudeau’s MPs admit that the motion is likely to pass.

As for PHAC, it has acknowledged that it did indeed have an “unfulfilled contract by a vendor” that involved $150 million. It said it was marked under a section titled “Losses of public money due to an offence, illegal act or accident.”

Trudeau government pushed experimental COVID jabs

The COVID shots were heavily promoted by the Trudeau government. During the so-called COVID pandemic, he referred to those who chose not to get the experimental COVID shots as terrible people.

In 2021, Trudeau said Canadians “vehemently opposed to vaccination” do “not believe in science,” are “often misogynists, often racists,” and even questioned whether Canada should continue to “tolerate these people.”

In April, Trudeau came under fire after claiming he did not “force” anyone to take the COVID-19 shots.

Health Canada only approved mRNA-based COVID shots made in other countries, such as Pfizer’s and Moderna’s, as well as one from Johnson and Johnson.

In September 2023, Health Canada approved a revised Moderna mRNA-based COVID shot despite research showing that 1 in 35 recipients of the booster ended up with myocardial damage.

There is mounting evidence that all mRNA-based COVID injections carry extreme risks, including for children.

A recent study done by researchers at the Canada-based Correlation Research in the Public Interest found that 17 countries have a “definite causal link” between peaks in all-cause mortality and the fast rollouts of the COVID shots and boosters.

LifeSiteNews reported last month how the Polyomavirus Simian Virus 40 (SV40), which is a monkey-linked DNA sequence known to cause cancer when it was used in old polio vaccines, has been confirmed by Health Canada to be present in the Pfizer COVID shot, a fact that was not disclosed by the vaccine maker to officials.

The Conservative Party, although silent early on during the COVID crisis, later came out opposing COVID mandates.

A recent bill championed by party leader Pierre Poilievre that would have given Canadians back their “bodily autonomy” by banning future jab mandates was voted down after Trudeau’s Liberals and other parties rejected it.

Adverse effects from the first round of COVID shots have resulted in a growing number of Canadians filing for financial compensation over injuries from the jabs via the federal Vaccine Injury Program (VISP).

Thus far, VISP has already paid over $6 million to those injured by COVID injections, with 2,000 claims remaining to be settled.

