Conservative national council member alleged to have ties to China and donated to other parties

Stewart Kiff, who is running for re-election, represents Ontario on the Conservative Party of Canada’s National Council.

(LifeSiteNews) – A Conservative Party National Council member vying for re-election has past ties to China via his own public affairs company and was also a regular donor to the socialist Ontario New Democratic and Liberal parties, alleges a website created to highlight concerns over the council member.

According to the website stewartkiff.squarespace.com, which has been live for some time now, Stewart Kiff, a current Conservative National Council member, “is a well-connected Toronto lobbyist and the owner of Solstice Public Affairs, a lobbying firm that has attracted controversy because of its roster of clients, including the People’s Republic of China.”

“In 2022, Kiff was quietly acclaimed to the Conservative Party of Canada’s powerful 20-member National Council despite being rejected by the Party’s grassroots members just a year earlier,” according to the website.

Later this week, Canada’s Conservative Party will hold its annual Convention, at which 27 people will vie for a seat on the party’s National Council. One of these individuals hoping for re-election is Kiff. He currently represents Ontario on the Conservative Party of Canada’s National Council.

The National Council is the party’s most powerful governing body that oversees leadership nominations and elections. The CPC’s convention will be held September 7-9 in Quebec City, at which a new council will be elected. Some of the topics up for debate hit a on a number of hot-button issues, including “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) mandates, gender ideology, and medical freedom.

Also, Conservative Party members will be debating on whether lobbyists should be banned from serving on the National Council.

When it comes to Kiff, the website alleges his “apparent designs on the Party Presidency have raised questions about whether volunteer leadership positions should be used to advance the commercial interests of lobbyists and insiders in the Conservative Party.”

LifeSiteNews is currently investigating to determine the publisher of the alternate Kiff website, but as of publication has not been able to fully determine the website owners’ origins.

On June 7, Kiff tweeted that he is “fighting” Beijing’s “dictatorship’s interference in Canada’s elections.”

“I stand firmly alongside Our Party’s Foreign Affairs Critic @MichaelChongMP in fighting the Beijing dictatorship’s interference in Canada’s elections. Was excellent to share my views with Michael. He is forceful and articulate in defending Canada’s interests,” Kiff posted to X( formerly Twitter).

Chong was personally threatened multiple times by an alleged agent of the Communist Chinese Party (CCP). Last month, he called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to resign from a position he accepted on a Chinese climate panel.

‘China’s point man in Canada?’

Under a section on the website titled “China’s Point Man in Canada?” China’s apparent retention of Kiff’s Solstice Public Affairs “has attracted significant scrutiny in Canadian media.”

“In particular, it appears that Solstice employees, including Kiff himself, published sympathetic opinion pieces about the communist regime or negative pieces about the regime’s critics in Canada’s newspapers without ever disclosing that they were hired as spin-doctors for the Chinese government,” the website reads.

The website alleges that Kiff has an “ostensibly hawkish line on China’s human rights abuses when running for positions in the Conservative Party,” but they appear to be at “odds with his company’s past involvement doing PR work for the communist regime.”

Kiff is a father of three and says he is a “man of faith and is an active attendee and supporter of Toronto’s Stone Church.”

He says he wants to “modernize our Party and make inroads to young voters, Indigenous communities and new Canadians while staying true to our core beliefs in small government, strong families and communities, and love of our great country.”

According to the alternate website, Kiff to date “has never disclosed to Conservative Party grassroots members how much money he has made as a result of his contract with the communist regime, and whether this money was used to bankroll his National Council campaigns.”

The website has also shone a light on Kiff’s donations to the Ontario NDP and Liberal Party.

“He claims that he became a conservative in the early 2000s, attending the CPC’s founding convention in 2004. Public donation records disclose, however, that Kiff donated to non-conservative parties long after becoming a Conservative Party member. For example, Kiff donated twice to Kathleen Wynne’s Ontario Liberal Party in 2015, and twice more in 2016. As recently as 2020 (the same year Kiff first ran unsuccessfully for Conservative Party National Council), he donated to the Ontario NDP,” the website states.

At the bottom of the page, there appears a summary supposedly from a “Conservative Party member in Chatham-Kent-Leamington” regarding their opinion about Kiff.

“Stewart Kiff’s ascent to National Council is a mockery of ordinary grassroots members. The Party membership resoundingly rejected him in a democratic vote in March 2021. Then 11 months later, when an elected National Councillor was forced to resign, Kiff forged a backroom deal, every competitor drops out, and he gets in through the back door without a single ballot being cast. No wonder grassroots members feel he bought his way in,” the summary reads.

Kiff’s political donation records can be seen here and here.

Of note is that Kiff also made regular donations to the Ontario Progressive Conservative Party.

Share











