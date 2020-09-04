$4 million dollar ad blitz hits Biden, Dems for supporting trans hormones for minors

PETITION: Tell Trump Christians can’t accept SCOTUS ruling imposing LGBT ideology! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., September 4 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – The conservative American Principles Project (APP) is launching a $4 million digital ad campaign to call voters’ attention to the “radicalism” of the Democrat presidential ticket and swing-state Democrat congressional candidates on transgender issues.

“Biden and his fellow Democrats have pledged to use the power of the federal government to destroy women’s sports and push young children into highly experimental and dangerous sex-change procedures,” said APP executive director Terry Schilling. “These are positions which the vast majority of American voters disagree with. And yet Democrats are rarely called out on it, getting a free pass from the media and even Republicans.”

“We are committed to changing that,” he declared.

Two of the ads feature the testimony of Kevin Whitt, a former “homosexual, transsexual, drag queen[,] and prostitute” who left it all behind when “I found Jesus and I got set free.”

“Treatment to change the gender of a minor so that you cannot go through puberty causes damage,” Whitt says. “Sex change surgeries at 15 years old. This is legal child abuse.” The ad then calls out former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan for supporting such practices anyway.

Biden has endorsed, and Peters cosponsored, the so-called “Equality Act,” which would force a wide variety of public and private entities to recognize and accommodate individuals’ claims to be the opposite of their actual sex. On his campaign website, Biden also specifically promises to “ensure that LGBTQ+ individuals have full access to all appropriate health care treatments and resources,” which “includes covering care related to transitioning—including gender confirmation [sic] surgery.”

Another ad urges Michiganders to vote against the two politicians for the effect the Equality Act would have on girls’ athletics by forcing girls to compete against gender-confused boys who retain the natural biological advantages of their true sex.

“All female athletes want is a fair shot at competition, at a scholarship, at a title, at victory,” the narrator says. “But what if that shot was taken away by a competitor who claims to be a girl but was born a boy […] they call it equality. Really? That’s not fair. Not fair at all.”

APP notes that one July poll found that almost 80 percent of Michigan voters oppose letting gender-confused boys compete against girls and allowing chemical or surgical “transition” treatments for minors, indicating that the issue has significant potential to sway votes even in blue states.

“In the coming weeks, we will be making sure voters in Michigan and nationwide know the extreme agenda Joe Biden and Democrats want to impose on the country,” Schilling said. “And we are confident voters will reject that agenda in November.”