Conservative Party candidate halts campaign amid threats from Communist China 

Joe Tay, a candidate in Ontario who is from Hong Kong and pro-democracy, was forced to stop his campaign after getting a warning from security officials in the Canadian government that there was a CCP-linked repression campaign directly targeting him.

(LifeSiteNews) – A candidate for the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) stopped his campaign due to threats linked to China’s Communist Chinese Party (CCP) government.

Joe Tay, who is the CPC MP candidate for Don Valley North, Ontario, was forced to stop his campaign after getting a warning from security officials in the Canadian government. He was warned that there was a CCP-linked repression campaign that was directly targeting him.

Tay is from Hong Kong and is a pro-democracy activist. The targets against him included mock “wanted” posters along with negative online commentary, as well as a campaign to tarnish his name on Chinese-language social media platforms.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has been working with Tay to ensure he is safe; however, he stopped all in-person events out of caution.

The smear campaign against him is linked to both the CCP government and Hong Kong authorities.

In a statement, Tay said, “My priority is the safety of my team and supporters.”

Of note is that he has a HK$1 million bounty placed on him from the Hong Kong police, for his links to his pro-democracy activism.

Tay was given briefs by Canadian security officials on the threats made against him. The CPC has blasted the targets against Tay, with the party saying, “No candidate should face intimidation for their beliefs.”

Last week, CPC leader Pierre Poilievre called out Prime Minister Mark Carney directly for his ties to the CPC during last week’s election debate.

Canadians will head to the polls in a general election on Monday, April 28.

LifeSiteNews reported that Canada’s Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections Task Force (SITE) confirmed the CCP government was behind an online “operation” on WeChat to paint Carney in a positive light.

LifeSiteNews reported recently also that the Liberal Party under Carney has thus far seen no less than three MP candidates drop out of the election race over allegations of foreign interference.

As noted recently by LifeSiteNews, the CPC sounded the alarm by sharing a 2016 video of Carney saying the Communist Chinese regime’s “perspective” on things is “one of its many strengths.”

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a new exposé by investigative journalist Sam Cooper claims there is compelling evidence that Carney and former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are strongly influenced by an “elite network” of foreign actors, including those with ties to China and the World Economic Forum.

The final report from the Foreign Interference Commission concluded that operatives from China may have had a hand in helping to elect a handful of MPs in both the 2019 and 2021 Canadian federal elections. It also concluded that China was the primary foreign interference threat to Canada.

