Conservative Party leader backs vaccine, test mandate for domestic travel, federal workers

Prime Minister Trudeau and O’Toole’s vaccine passport plans are one and the same.

OTTAWA, ON (LifeSiteNews) – The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) is on board with mandating domestic travelers by air, rail, or sea to get COVID-19 injections.

But Erin O’Toole, Canada’s 48-year-old Leader of the Opposition, has also said that he will allow the “unvaccinated” to submit to rapid tests.

“Canadians want a reasonable and balanced approach that protects their right to make personal health decisions and the need to keep everyone safe,” reads a statement from O’Toole sent to the media on Sunday.

O’Toole’s statement appeared the same day Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a federal election. It will take place on September 20, 2021.

The statement said all federal workers would be mandated to have COVID-19 injections or “pass daily rapid tests.”

“A Conservative government will require unvaccinated Canadian passengers to present a negative test or pass a rapid test before getting on a bus, train, plane or ship,” it reads.

O’Toole’s remarks followed Friday’s news that the Canadian federal government will be mandating COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat. The new requirement will take effect in October.

Canada’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra stated that the government of Canada will require employees in the federally regulated “air, rail and marine transportation sectors to be vaccinated.”

“In addition, the vaccination requirement will also extend to certain travelers,” Alghabra continued.

“This includes all commercial air travelers, passengers on interprovincial trains, and passengers on large marine vessels with overnight accommodations such as cruise ships.”

Alghabra said in addition to mandating COVID-19 jabs for domestic travel for Canadians, all federal workers will be required to be jabbed by October as well.

Regarding Trudeau’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, there was no mention on Friday if those who are not jabbed will be allowed to travel with or work in a federal organization if they subject themselves to COVID-19 tests.

Alghabra did say on Friday that there will be “accommodation or alternative measures such as testing and screening” for the “few” who “are unable to be vaccinated,” which “may be determined in each situation to protect broader public health by reducing the risk of COVID-19.”

Last Wednesday, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said that a vaccine passport will be “a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again.”

One public service union, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), said in a statement Tuesday that “using discipline and termination to enforce” COVID-19 injection mandates is “unacceptable.”

“Where required, other measures should be explored, including regular screening and rapid testing,” PSAC said.

Trudeau and O’Toole’s vaccine passport plans are one and the same

On Monday an online letter (now deleted) from Canada’s Chief Human Resources Officer Christine Donoghue to civil service managers and employees made headlines. Donoghue’s letter states that the federal government’s new COVID-19 vaccine policy would allow rapid or daily tests, just like O’Toole’s plan.

“We recognize that some people are unable to be vaccinated. In these cases, we will discuss accommodations that could be put in place,” the letter read.

“For those who refuse vaccination, we will need to consider alternative measures, such as testing and screening.”

Sun Columnist Brian Lilley posted an image of the now-deleted letter on Twitter and, in a column, blasted Trudeau for “playing politics with vaccinations, something we had mostly avoided in this country.”

“He’s lying about his government’s position,” wrote Lilley.

After news of the letter broke, O’Toole’s CPC came out with a statement blaming Trudeau for “misleading Canadians” on COVID-19 jabs but also admitting that their plan is the same as that of the Prime Minister’s Liberal Party.

“Justin Trudeau’s plan for federal employees is the same as Erin O’Toole’s. If Justin Trudeau is willing to mislead Canadians about his vaccine policy, then he’ll mislead them about anything,” reads a CPC statement attributed to Michael Barrett, Conservative Candidate for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“Justin Trudeau is saying one thing in public, but his own government is saying something very different.”

One of Canada’s political parties isn’t onboard with the vaccine-or-test mandates. The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC), Maxime Bernier, has publicly stated he will not get COVID-19 jabs. Bernier is the only federal party leader who has come out strongly against mandatory COVID-19 jabs as well as vaccine passports.

Unvaccinated will be” segregated and denied a normal existence”

Lisa Bildy, the interim President for the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), recently told LifeSiteNews that mandating COVID-19 jabs for domestic travel will create a segregation of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

“The full implications of widespread vaccine mandates are not yet known, but this much is certain: it will divide society,” Bildy said.

“Those persons who cannot or choose not to be vaccinated for COVID-19, as is their right, will be segregated and denied a normal existence,” she continued.

“They will be vilified in the media and by government, ostracized by society, and ultimately persecuted. Those who defend them will be censored, silenced, and punished.”

Bildy added that the interprovincial travel ban for the non-vaccinated reveals what a “totalitarian society looks like.”

Currently, both Manitoba and Quebec have forms of vaccine proof one can attain in digital form.

The government of Quebec recently said that it will go ahead with enforcing vaccine passports come the fall.

Recently, two provincial premiers have come out against COVID-19 vaccine passports, Alberta’s Jason Kenney and Ontario’s Doug Ford.

As for Bernier, he took part in a large protest against the provinces’ new vaccine passport system in Montreal over the weekend.

