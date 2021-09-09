Conservative Party leader confirms he’ll work with provinces to create national vaccine passport system

'The provinces have a series of systems of proof of vaccination, QR codes, vaccine passports,' Erin O'Toole said.

COQUITLAM, British Columbia (LifeSiteNews) – The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) said last week that if elected he will work with the provinces to implement a Canadian COVID-19 vaccine passport system.

“It’s a time for all levels of government to work together, municipal, provincial, federal, to fight COVID-19, to get vaccination levels up to 90 percent. That is our goal,” said CPC leader Erin O’Toole at a news conference last Friday in Coquitlam, British Columbia, to speak about a “fourth wave” of COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant of the virus.

“The provinces have a series of systems of proof of vaccination, QR codes, vaccine passports,” he continued. “We will respect what the provinces are doing, partner with them to make sure that we have that for foreign traveling by Canadians.”

O’Toole said he was “alarmed” by Chief Public Health Officer of Canada’s Dr. Theresa Tam’s latest update on COVID-19. Tam claimed last week that Canada could see up to 15,000 daily cases of COVID-19 within the month.

O’Toole said Tam’s briefings should “resume regularly” and that “we urgently need a path out of this crisis today.”

In speaking with reporters at the press conference, O’Toole said he does not want to “create this us versus them approach,” but urged everyone to get COVID-19 shots, with he said are “safe.”

“This is a time for all of us to come together a time for us to focus not on what is convenient politically, but on what is right,” said O’Toole.

“So channel the frustrations that you may have into helping people find out more about how vaccines can help us turn the corner,” he urged. “They’re safe and effective for use. I encourage them every single day and I think we have to work together to fight COVID-19, not allow ourselves to become divided as the country.”

O’Toole’s Friday’s announcement is not the first time he has said he supports vaccine passports.

In late August, O’Toole said he was on board with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement that, starting in October, Canada will mandate COVID-19 jabs as a requirement to travel domestically by air, train, or boat. At the time, O’Toole did say he would accommodate the unvaccinated by allowing them to submit to rapid tests.

Trudeau called a federal election for September 20 and has made COVID-19 jabs one of his main public speaking topics. He has said his government is working on “vaccination passports” with the provinces so that “everyone can be safe.”

Trudeau recently blamed non-jabbed Canadians for a “fourth wave” of the virus, while suggesting that vaccine passports and mandates are a type of “motivational” tool.

He also recently confirmed COVID-19 vaccine passports will be around for some time.

The People’s Party of Canada (PPC) under its leader Maxime Bernier opposes COVID-19 lockdowns, vaccine passports, and mask mandates.

The PPC has promised, if elected, to “[f]ire the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Theresa Tam and replace her with someone who will work with provincial agencies to implement a rational approach to the pandemic, instead of following the recommendations of the World Health Organization.”

President of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) John Carpay told LifeSiteNews that “discrimination against the unvaccinated is fear-based bigotry, not scientific.”

Health Canada has authorized four COVID-19 injections for adults and one for kids age 12 and up (Pfizer), all with connections to cells derived from aborted babies. All four have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

The list of FDA-recognized adverse events have grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome. Meanwhile the CDC reports that COVID-19 itself has a survival rate greater than 99.95% for those under age 50.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Say 'No' to COVID 'Vaccine Passports'! Show Petition Text 213848 have signed the petition. Let's get to 225000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Powerful nations of the world, including China, the UK, and Canada are discussing plans to require so-called 'vaccine passports' as a condition for travel, and possibly to restrict entry to shopping and entertainment venues. Israel has already put in place a system to discriminate against those who choose not to take the COVID vaccine, and, in the United States, Joe Biden has signed a new executive order which could pave the way for the implementation of a 'vaccine passport' system. [See more below.] This kind of medical dictatorship must be resisted, and therefore, we must act quickly before these authoritarian notions take root and spread! Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition to SAY NO to government 'vaccine passports.' Tell your legislators to respect your freedom not to vaccinate without fear of repercussion. People should not have to live in fear of government retribution for refusing a vaccine which is being rushed to market by Big Pharma and their fellow-travelers in NGOs, like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. It would be intolerable and immoral for the government to coerce someone, and their family, to take a COVID vaccine against their will just so they can do their weekly grocery shopping, go to a high school soccer game, travel on public transport, or visit their relatives who live in a different part of the country, or overseas. Medical freedom must be respected in principle and also in practice. So, it is now time that our policy-makers listen to all voices involved in this vital conversation, and start to represent those who will not tolerate being punished, restricted, or tracked for refusing an experimental vaccine. Simply put, legislatures must begin to act as legislatures again. Questions must be asked. Hearings and investigations must be held. And, the legislatures of each state and country must return to the business of representing the people who voted for them, assuming their rightful place as the originator of legislation. We will no longer accept the dictates of executive branches without question. And, neither can we accept the dictates of some doctors who seem detached from reality and from science. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition which asks national political leaders (as well as state and provincial legislators in the U.S. and Canada) to pledge to respect the rights of those who refuse a COVID vaccine, and NOT introduce 'vaccine passports,' or any other system which would discriminate on the basis of taking the COVID vaccine. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Biden executive order directs government to evaluate ‘feasibility’ of vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/biden-executive-order-directs-government-to-evaluate-feasibility-of-vaccine-passports 'China lobbies WHO to develop COVID vaccine passports for all nations' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/china-lobbies-who-to-develop-covid-vaccine-passports-for-all-nations 'UK advances plans for vaccine passports to travel, enter stores' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/uk-advances-plans-for-vaccine-passports-to-travel-enter-stores 'Canada’s health minister: Gov’t ‘working on the idea of vaccine passports’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/canadas-health-minister-govt-working-on-the-idea-of-vaccine-passports 'European Commission president plans to introduce vaccine passports' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/european-commission-president-plans-to-introduce-vaccine-passports 'Israel’s ‘Green Passport’ vaccination program has created a ‘medical Apartheid,’ distraught citizens say' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/israels-green-passport-vaccination-program-has-created-a-medical-apartheid-distraught-citizens-say 'LA schools to track every kid using Microsoft’s ‘Daily Pass’ COVID app' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/la-schools-to-track-every-kid-using-microsofts-daily-pass-covid-app Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

B.C. will soon become the third province in Canada, after Manitoba and Quebec, with a local COVID-19 vaccine passport in effect.

Ontario will implement a vaccine passport on September 22, after its Premier Doug Ford flip-flopped on an earlier promise not to introduce one.

The Premier of the province of Alberta Jason Kenney recently went on a rant against the “unvaccinated,” directly blaming them for a rise in Delta cases of the virus in his province.

Research from United Kingdom, however, suggests the jabbed are more susceptible to the Delta variant

A recent Public Health England technical briefing showed that about two-thirds of those who have died with the COVID-19 Delta variant in the United Kingdom had both doses of the COVID-19 jabs.

According to an August 6 brief, which highlighted ten COVID variants along with four variants of concern in England, out of 300,110 cases of the Delta variant there were 742 deaths. Of these, 481 of the deaths were in those who have had both COVID jabs.

Cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough recently said that research has shown that those who have been jabbed are more susceptible to the Delta variant, pointing to a pre-print study by the Oxford University Clinical Research Group published on August 10 in The Lancet.

McCullough recently spoke with LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Weston, saying that asymptomatic people should not get tested, and that natural immunity is “robust, complete, and durable,” against the virus.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

Share











