Conservative Party leadership candidate Sloan vows to ban ‘sex-change surgery’ for kids

May 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Derek Sloan, a candidate for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada, recently announced in an email on May 4th that, if elected as Prime Minister, he will “propose legislation that will outlaw transgender surgery for children across Canada.”

Sloan’s promise followed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to outlaw sex-change surgeries for minors. In an earlier email on May 2nd, Sloan declared, regarding Johnson’s move, that it was, “refreshing to hear that those in power in the UK are standing up to protect children from the mere possibility of having their lives unalterably destroyed by undergoing procedures, abetted by adults, that would do just that.”

UK Minister for Women and Equalities in the Conservative government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, said that this decision to ban sex-change operations for minors would protect children, “from decisions that they could make, that are irreversible in the future.” It is noteworthy that Johnson, a known LGBT supporter, has made this decision to protect children by outlawing sex-change surgery for minors.

Sloan congratulated Johnson on his decision, saying, “Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been known as something of a social liberal throughout his political career, so this is a welcome surprise. It’s great to see him stand up to protect children from the possibility of having their lives unalterably destroyed by undergoing irreversible procedures.”

Many ex-transgenders have come forward regretting their sex-change surgeries, explaining that the procedure did not fulfill them in the way that they were led to believe (see here, here, and here). One man, Robert John Wenman, who lived as a woman for 18 years, regretted his sex-change operation and appealed to the Canadian government not to ban conversion therapy saying, “I fear if this bill is passed, it will prevent LGBTQ people who are struggling with mental health issues from getting much-needed help.”

Sloan noted the importance of protecting children from decisions that could have problematic lifelong effects. He challenged the Liberal government, saying, “Studies reveal that over 80% of children who question their gender end up identifying with their ‘birth sex’ by the age of 18. Knowing this, why are Canadian governments encouraging children to have gender-altering surgery?”

He also stated, “Our present federal Liberal government is a proponent of the radical left-wing gender ideology that informs tragic mistakes such as those procedures.”

There have been several public instances in Canada where children receive both hormones and sex-change operations before they reach the age of majority. For example, in British Columbia, a father is fighting the courts in an attempt to take his 14-year-old child off of hormones.

The Liberal Government recently proposed Bill C-8, which proposes to jail parents who oppose their child’s transition. Sloan condemned Bill C-8, saying, “Trudeau’s Bill C-16 enshrined gender ideology into the Canadian Human Rights Act. The recently proposed Bill C-8 will make it possible for Canadian parents to be jailed simply for trying to help their children deal with issues of gender dysphoria. This is the Liberals’ so-called ‘Conversion Therapy Ban’ bill.”

He went on to say, “To radical social activists, helping a child accept the body they were born with is criminalized as ‘conversion therapy’, while giving that same child artificial hormones and plastic surgery to mutilate them is celebrated as ‘gender affirmation.’”

Sloan promised to vote against Bill C-8 saying, “I will go to the wall to defend the rights of parents to defend their children against any and all legislative fruits of radical social leftists.”

In conclusion, Sloan appealed to Canadians by asking them, “Do you agree with me that protecting innocent children, without apology, from undergoing life-altering invasive sex-change procedures is essential?”

The Conservative Party Leadership race was suspended due to coronavirus, but is now back on. The final date for the race is August 21st.