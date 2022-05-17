Parliament brings back special committee examining Canada-China relations

The Liberals voted against the motion, but the Bloc Quebecois MPs and left-wing NDP MPs supported the Conservatives.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Canadian Members of Parliament voted on Monday to revive a special committee concerned with Canada-China relations.

The Liberals voted against the motion, but the Bloc Quebecois MPs and left-wing NDP MPs supported the Conservatives.

The last Canada-China committee was set up to a investigate dealings between the two nations following the December 10, 2018 detentions of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, two Canadians seized by Chinese authorities in what is widely recognized as retaliation for Canada arresting Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the behest of American law enforcement earlier that month.

The current iteration of the committee has been set up to address “China’s Communist government [that] threatens and targets Chinese-Canadian pro-democracy and human rights advocates and poses a threat to Canada’s national security.”

The Conservatives believe that such a committee is important due to the fact that China and Russia signed a pact just before the conflict in Ukraine began.

The motion makes it clear that nothing about the Chinese ethnicity is being considered, but only dealings with the Chinese Communist regime.

The motion reads: “Canadians of Chinese descent have made immeasurable contributions to Canada, and the people of China are part of an ancient civilization that has contributed much to humanity… But Beijing’s communist government continues to threaten and target pro-democracy and human rights advocates in the Chinese community here in Canada. Beijing’s communist leadership also poses a threat to Canada’s national interest and security, as well as to our values.”

The motion also included a unique provision that might make filibustering difficult for Liberals who hope to obstruct the parliamentary process. The motion reads: “…every question necessary for the disposal of the motion shall be put forthwith and successively, without further debate or amendment.”

It may mean that this was included to ensure that all questions brought forth will be heard in a timely manner as part of the stipulations to participate in the committee, which would make endless stalling by way of filibustering difficult.

In March, the Liberals and the NDP struck a deal wherein the desires of the NDP would be considered strongly if confidence votes went in favour of the Liberals.

Justin Trudeau announces deal with NDP for support on confidence votes till 2025. pic.twitter.com/0Tspa6Ks6y — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) March 22, 2022

While voting for a special committee motion is not a confidence vote, a look into the relations between Trudeau’s government and China could prove troublesome for the Liberals. It was for some unexpected that the NDP would vote for a committee that could work against the best interests of the Liberal Party given that they have a minority government.

David Mulroney, a former Canadian ambassador to China, told LifeSiteNews that the committee is important because of China’s targeting influence on Canada.

“The committee is important because China appears to be stepping up its influence operations in Canada,” Mulroney said via social media.

“Beijing is almost certainly interfering in Canadian politics, encouraging the belief within the Chinese diaspora community in Canada that efforts to push back against interference are motivated by anti-Chinese sentiment.”

