Conservative Party MP blasts Erin O’Toole for shifting party left

‘Canadians became uncertain and unwilling to continue to look to our party as an alternative.’

(LifeSiteNews) — An Alberta Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MP has criticized his leader Erin O’Toole’s shift of the party to the left for causing the Liberal party to gain favor and win the election.

CPC MP Chris Warkentin told his local newspaper, the Town & Country News, it was after O’Toole started to “waffle on some of the policies that we had brought forward and hadn’t been clear” that he believes “Canadians became uncertain and unwilling to continue to look to our party as an alternative.”

“I believe that that was the beginning of polls shifting back in favour of the Liberals,” said Warkentin.

Warkentin ran as a candidate in the Grande Prairie-Mackenzie riding, winning a total of 35,106 votes.

The local NDP candidate garnered 6,200 votes, while in third place was the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate with 5,263 votes. The Liberal candidate only received 2,314 votes.

According to a Western Standard report, Warkentin said many of his members are not happy with how O’Toole ran the campaign, nor with his leadership.

O’Toole ran on a campaign that swayed to the left and he routinely brought up the fact he was “pro-choice,” which irked many CPC social conservative voters.

Not everyone in the party ranks administration is happy with O’Toole as CPC leader. One person involved in the party has launched a petition calling for an accelerated leadership review.

A petition launchen by Bert Chen, a CPC member who has a seat on the party’s national council representing Ontario, reads: “Erin O’Toole has BETRAYED the principles that the Conservative Party is founded on. Erin O’Toole has BROKEN THE TRUST of the members of the Conservative Party.”

— Article continues below Petition — BOYCOTT United over religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions Show Petition Text 15094 have signed the petition. Let's get to 17500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition PETITION UPDATE (9/27/21) - United has agreed to put off its threatened COVID vaccine mandate for another 2 weeks, as proceedings came to a screeching halt in federal court last Friday. Mark Paoletta, a partner at Schaerr Jaffe representing the plaintiffs, was quoted by Breitbart as saying: "Now everyone can follow the court’s decision to take the time and care needed to carefully consider the legitimate claims our clients have as we seek a solution that allows United to take necessary steps to combat COVID-19 while respecting the civil rights of valuable employees who have sincere religious objections or medical conditions that make them unable to take the vaccine." While this appears to be a lessening of tensions and possibly a step in the right direction, we must wait till the case resumes on October 15 to see if United will scrap their draconian mandate. In the meantime, we must continue to apply pressure on United. So, please continue to SIGN and SHARE this pledge to boycott the airline giant for threatening to impose harsh measures - including forced unpaid leave - in order to coerce employees with religious or medical objections to the vaccine to take the jab. Thank you for continuing to SIGN and SHARE! ____________________________________________________________ United Airlines is accused of not respecting the religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions which the company offered to employees who cannot, in good conscience or health, take the vaccine. 2,000 employees of the industry giant are represented in two court cases which have been initiated to stop United from laying-off or indefinitely furloughing workers who have sought COVID vaccine exemptions. Please SIGN this BOYCOTT of United and send the airline a stong message that you will not support the implementation of these draconian measures. Many United Airlines employees have sincerely held religious objections to taking the COVID vaccines, while other employees have been told by their doctors not to take the vaccine due to health concerns. The religious and medical rights of these employees must be respected, and, will hopefully be vindicated by the courts. But, airlines are for-profit businesses, and apart from the legal incentives, there must also be financial incentives for them to respect their employees' religious and medical rights, and, indeed, the same rights of all Americans. And, that's why we are calling for a boycott. The CEO of United Airlines, Scott Kirby, and HR Manager, Kate Gebo, need to understand that the American public will not support businesses who force their employees or customers to violate their religious beliefs or their doctors' recommendations. Of course, this is totally unnecessary. United could simply make reasonable accommodations for their employees who are claiming either a religious or medical exemption. But, until United adopts that policy, we are asking you to consider boycotting the "unfriendly skies" and find another airline for your travel needs. By doing so, you will meaningfully stand shoulder-to-shoulder with these aggrieved United employees. Thank you for SIGNING and SHARING this petition to boycott United Airlines over the company's failure to respect religious and medical COVID vaccine exemptions for its employees. FOR MORE INFORMATION: 'Pilots seek restraining order against United Airlines’ ‘unlawful, life-threatening, vaccine-mandate’' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/pilots-seek-restraining-order-against-united-airlines-unlawful-life-threatening-vaccine-mandate/ 'United Airlines will put employees with religious, medical COVID vaccine exemptions on unpaid leave' - https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/739949/ **Photo Credit: EQRoy / Shutterstock.com Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

“We, the undersigned, request that the National Council of the Conservative Party of Canada commence a referendum to Recall Erin O’Toole as the Leader of the Conservative Party.”

Chen said he has spoken to many long-time CPC party members who are not happy with O’Toole taking the party in a left direction.

Chen said O’Toole needs to “take responsibility” for a “disappointing” campaign.

A portion of Chen’s petition reads that O’Toole betrayed the “principles of the Conservative Party” and its members by “Trampling the freedoms of the individual in supporting vaccine passports.”

“He broke the trust of members who elected him as leader -by embracing a carbon tax, despite his pledge to never implement one during the leadership race,” added Chen in the petition.

Chen’s petition has over 3,500 signatures thus far.

In an opinion piece published last week, True North News’ Candice Malcolm said that O’Toole “misrepresented who he was to Conservative members.”

“During the CPC leadership race, he promised he was ‘true blue’ — a real and principled conservative. But once the campaign started, he revealed his true colours: he ran as a weak-willed Red Tory who refused to stand his ground or defend Canada,” wrote Malcolm.

“Instead of running as a law and order conservative, he capitulated to Trudeau on so-called assault weapons while turning a blind eye to the real crime problem in this country: illegal guns, gang violence and Canada’s revolving-door prison system.

Last Monday’s federal election saw Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau re-elected with a minority government. The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) under Erin O’Toole won only 119 seats, two fewer than in 2019.

Of the CPC MPs elected, 38 were pro-life candidates.

The PPC, while not winning any seats, almost quadrupled its vote total from the 2019 election. They won 5 percent of the popular vote, according to Elections Canada. PPC Party leader Maxime Bernier ran a campaign on fighting against vaccine passports, mandates, and masks, as well as government overreach.

Share











