Conservative Party of Canada approves slew of pro-family policies at national convention

The Conservative Party of Canada voted in favor of a number of pro-family resolutions, including a ban on the gender mutilation of children and a formal definition of a woman as a 'female person.'

QUEBEC CITY (LifeSiteNews) –– Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) members overwhelmingly voted in favor of 13 pro-family policy resolutions at its convention over the weekend, including supporting a ban on irreversible so-called gender “transitions” for minors, protecting women’s spaces in sports, and supporting bodily autonomy when it comes to taking vaccines.

“Social conservatives scored a major win at the Conservative National Convention,” Campaign Life Coalition’s (CLC) Director of Political Operations Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

The CPC’s annual convention was held from September 7-9 in Quebec City and saw the party vote for 27 people for a seat on the party’s National Council, as well as a slew of policy positions.

Some of the topics up for debate hit on a number of hot-button issues, including “diversity, equity and inclusion” (DEI) mandates – of which party members voted against – gender ideology, and medical freedom.

CLC, who had a delegation attend the convention, endorsed 14 policy resolutions that advanced the cause of “life, family, faith and freedom.”

Of those, 13 were passed and are now the official policy of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Fonseca, in speaking to LifeSiteNews, celebrated the fact that the CPC is now “officially opposed to puberty blockers, cross sex hormones, and genital mutilation of children.”

“Perhaps the most striking victory was the passage of two policies that set the CPC firmly in opposition to gender ideology. In harmony with the parental uprising against LGBT indoctrination in schools that we’re witnessing across Canada and especially in Muslim communities, delegates passed policy 1268 committing the Conservative Party to banning the chemical and surgical mutilation of gender-confused children under the age of 18,” he noted.

“This wonderful policy to stop child abuse passed with a whopping 69 percent majority, including a majority of province.”

Resolution C-7, which came from an Alberta constituency association, looked to ban life-altering and irreversible gender transitions for children and teenagers, while at the same time encouraging “positive mental and physical health support for all Canadians suffering from gender dysphoria and related mental health challenges.”

This policy passed with 69 percent voting in favor with 31 percent against.

Another resolution, policy C-15, stated that text be added to the party’s policy declaration that “women are entitled to the safety, dignity, and privacy of single-sex spaces (e.g., prisons, shelters, locker rooms, washrooms) and the benefits of women-only categories (e.g., sports, awards, grants, scholarships).”

This resolution also enshrines in the party policy the definition of a woman as “(a) female person.”

This policy passed with 87 percent in support, with 13 percent opposed.

After these policy resolutions were passed, loud cheers could be heard from the convention floor.

The CPC also passed successful policy number 1279 which promised tough criminal legislation against human trafficking, pedophiles, and groomers.

Also, CPC members passed two policies that condemned vaccine mandates and promised the protection of conscience for those who do not wish to take any “morally problematic injections,” as Fonseca noted.

Also passed was a strong anti-euthanasia policy, which explicitly opposes the expansion of “Trudeau’s death-on-demand regime to the depressed, the mentally ill, the poor and those who are not terminally ill,” observed Fonseca.

CLC had issued a voter guide for pro-life delegates, which went over each policy decision and suggestions on how to vote.

If Pierre Poilievre is ‘smart’ he will follow the lead of his grassroots members

CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has thus far been silent on the voting results from the convention.

Departing from his typical pro-LGBT stance, however, Poilievre has in recent months come out in favor of parental rights, saying “parental rights come before the government’s rights” and parents alone have the final say on what their kids learn in school.

Recent polls show the Conservatives holding a massive lead over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party. If an election were held now, Poilievre’s Conservatives would handily win a majority government with some 179 seats, a sizable increase from its current seat count of 117.

Despite Poilievre’s increasingly popularity, social conservatives still worry about his voting record on issues of life and family.

Fonseca noted that come the next federal election, while conservative voters welcome the party’s “contrast to the radical extremist pro-LGBT stance of the Trudeau Liberal,” Poilievre should take heed from the party base and support pro-life and family issues.

“At least on paper, there is now no question that between the two parties, only Conservatives stand on the side of parents, children and real women,” said Fonseca.

“If Poilievre and the caucus are smart, they’ll follow the lead of the party faithful and also stand proudly against child abuse and the violation of real women’s rights. No doubt, the fake news mainstream media will try to attack the CPC for these commonsense policies, but Poilievre must ignore them. He and his caucus must realize that Canadian parents and voters are ready for a principled and morally responsible government.”

Fonseca said he was happy the CPC passed policies coming out against what he called “vaccine tyranny” under Trudeau, such as being forced to choose “between their career or taking an abortion-tainted COVID vaccine,” which affected many “pro-life Canadians.”

“I was also delighted by the passage of two policies condemning vaccine mandates and promising the protection of conscience for those who do not wish to take such morally problematic injections,” he said.

While pleased overall with the outcome of the convention, Fonseca said that the only disappointing part was that opportunities “were missed by not having more pro-life and pro-family Delegates in Quebec City.”

“If we had just 17 more pro-life delegates from Ontario, we would have elected one more pro-life National Councilor to on the party’s governing body. If we’d had just five more pro-life Delegates from BC, a pro-life National Council candidate would have been elected. If there had been 100 more pro-life delegates at the Convention, we would’ve passed constitutional amendments that prevented the Leader’s Office from being able to disqualify socially conservative candidates, just because of their religious or moral beliefs on topics like abortion and LGBT ideology,” noted Fonseca.

“So, I ask every Canadian LifeSiteNews reader who feels encouraged by this story, to please make a commitment, right now, to attend the next Convention in 2025. The rumor is that it will be held either in Edmonton or Toronto. We need you at our side, to score more wins.”

Fonseca mentioned that people interested in joining the pro-life and pro-family cause can contact CLC at, [email protected].

