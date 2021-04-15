Conservative Party of Canada leader to vote against bill banning ‘sex-selective abortion’

ONTARIO, April 15, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — The leader of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC), Erin O’Toole, said Monday that he would be voting against a bill being debated in parliament which would ban abortions based solely on a baby’s sex.

“As you know I’m pro-choice, and I will be voting against this private member’s bill. I will always as prime minister defend the rights — the human rights — of all Canadians to make this decision for themselves. I’ve been crystal clear on that and will be as prime minister,” said O’Toole.

O’Toole made the comments at a press conference in response to a question regarding CPC Saskatchewan MP Cathay Wagantall’s Bill C-233, which would make it illegal for any doctor in Canada to knowingly conduct an abortion merely because of the sex of the unborn baby.

Wagantall introduced Bill C-233, known as the “Sex-selective Abortion Act,” in February of 2020, saying that “sex-selective abortion is not permissible in a society that advocates for the equality of the sexes.”

“Sex-selective abortion is happening in Canada and because we have no law against it,” said Wagantall during a press conference on Monday. “Above all, I’m bringing this bill forward in defense of pre-born Canadian girls and boys who are aborted simply due to their sex.”

Wagantall said that “sex-selective abortion is a persistent and overlooked form of gender inequality” which deserves “urgent attention and a concerted legislative response.”

“If enacted, C-233 would amend the criminal code of Canada to make it an offense for a medical practitioner to perform an abortion, knowing that the abortion is sought solely on the ground of a child’s genetic sex.”

A 2020 Dart & Maru/Blue poll found that an overwhelming majority of Canadians, 84 percent, “oppose legalizing abortion if the family does not want the baby to be a certain sex.”

The same poll also found that most Canadians are opposed to both late-term and sex-selective abortion, and would be in favor of making both practices illegal.

Seven in ten Canadians “think that abortion should be generally illegal in the last three months of pregnancy.”

When asked Monday whether he would direct his shadow cabinet to vote against Bill C-233, O’Toole did not specify, only saying that if he were prime minister, “no” pro-life laws would be passed: “Being pro-choice means I will defend that right, and there will be no law passed that will restrict the rights of Canadians.”

O’Toole has said multiple times that he is “pro-choice,” doing so recently in March of this year.

The CPC elected pro-abortion O’Toole as the new leader of the party in August last year. At the time, he said he won the race for party leadership as a “pro-choice Conservative MP.”

Independent MP Derek Sloan, who ran against O’Toole for Conservative Party leadership and was later booted from the CPC, blasted O’Toole this week for saying he would vote against the sex-selection abortion bill.

“Once again, @erinotoole thinks the way to get more popular is by becoming more Liberal! But 52% of Canadians have said they’d be more likely to vote for a party that legally restricts sex-selective abortion, so who’s he trying to please here?” Sloan tweeted.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) President Jeff Gunnarson told LifeSiteNews in March that O’Toole’s “pro-choice” comments will “cause him to be anathema to dyed-in-the-wool pro-lifers,” and highlight the fact he is unfit to serve as party leader.

“Erin O’Toole describes himself as Catholic and has served in the Canadian Armed Forces. By rights, he should be a major force in the defence of mothers and their unborn babies. His self-labelling as pro-choice tells us he is not fit to lead a scout troop,” said Gunnarson.

As it stands, the CPC’s official party policy regarding abortion is that a CPC government would not regulate abortion.

An official House of Commons E-Petition on the issue of sex-selective abortion sponsored by Wagantall had over 10,000 signatures before being closed to signatures. The petition is being presented to parliament this week.

Abortion was legalized in Canada in 1969 when then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau (current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s father) passed a heavily criticized Omnibus Bill which amended the criminal code to allow abortions to be done in hospitals under permissive circumstances, with the approval of the hospital therapeutic abortion committee (TAC).

This law remained in effect until the Supreme Court of Canada struck down the 1969 law as unconstitutional on a technicality in the 1988 Morgentaler decision. The court ruled that it violated a woman’s Charter right to security of the person since the law could not be applied equally across the country.

The court encouraged the Canadian parliament to come up with replacement abortion legislation. This effort failed when then Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s draft law was dismissed in a senate tie vote. The result of this is that Canada has no abortion law at all, and thus abortion is permitted up through all nine months of pregnancy.

Contact information

MP Erin O’Toole

Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada

Leader of the Opposition

House of Commons

Ottawa, ON

Canada

K1A 0A6

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 613-992-2792

Fax: 613-992-2794

Conservative Head Office

Tel: 1-866-808-8407

Email via submission form

MP contact page: https://www.ourcommons.ca/Members/en/addresses