Conservatives blast passage of Canada’s Bill C-9: ‘Today is a dark day’

Bill C-9 is an ‘assault on religious freedom’ and a ‘serious threat’ to the ‘fundamental rights of Canadians,’ Conservative MPs warned.

OTTAWA ( LifeSiteNews ) — Conservative MPs quickly blasted the official passage of the Liberal government’s Bill C-9, or the “Bible Ban” bill, as some have dubbed it, saying that it’s a “dark day” for Canadians of faith and that the new law will be used as “a tool to enforce Liberal DEI ideology.”

“Sadly, Bill C-9 has passed. The only amendment was to add the noose as a hate symbol. Nothing was added to protect freedom of religion or good-faith religious expression,” wrote Conservative MP Brad Redekopp.

“Bill C-9 is not a serious effort to combat hate. It is a tool to enforce Liberal DEI ideology while leaving fundamental freedoms dangerously exposed.”

Redekopp, in a video message he posted on X, noted that it is a shame that “not one amendment” to protect religious freedom was put in the bill to “protect pastors, priests” and others of faith who “refuse to bow to Liberal ideology.”

He had earlier, in another post, called the official passage of Bill C-9 a “dark day” for Canada and religious freedom and an “assault” on faith.

On Wednesday, a majority of MPs passed Bill C-9 , or “An Act to amend the Criminal Code (hate propaganda, hate crime, and access to religious or cultural places).” The bill is awaiting Royal Assent, a formality, before it is in the books.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, a final attempt to stop Bill C-9 was defeated on Wednesday, meaning that the bill, which threatens to criminalize quoting parts of the Bible, including on homosexuality, has officially passed Canada’s Parliament and will soon become law.

Constitutional experts have blasted the bill, saying that it will allow empowered police and the government to go after those deemed to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way. The bill was introduced by Justice Minister Sean Fraser last year.

Specifically, Bill C-9 will remove Section 319(3)(b) of Canada’s Criminal Code.

This section protects the good-faith expression of a person’s religious views based on religious texts such as the Holy Bible.

Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) previously blasted the passage of Bill C-9 in the Senate, saying that “God will not be mocked.”

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis said she was “proud” to vote against Bill C-9 and now worries that the new law will set a “precedent” to attack religious “freedoms.”

“I remain concerned about the precedent this legislation sets and the potential consequences for fundamental freedoms in Canada,” she wrote in an X post.

“Canadians deserve laws that do not undermine the rights and freedoms that form the foundation of our democracy.”

Conservative MP Rachael Thomas called Bill C-9’s passing a “sad day for Canada.”

“Despite the pleas of Canadians to stop Bill C-9, the Liberals have passed it. This is a serious threat to religious freedom and the fundamental rights of Canadians,” she wrote.

“Conservatives will continue standing up to defend religious freedom and the rights and liberties that define our country.”

Conservative MP Shuv Majumdar said that the Liberals used their “stolen majority” to “strip away longstanding protection for good faith religious expression and conscience rights.”

Canadian pro-life and faith groups, as well as a Catholic cardinal, had sounded the alarm over the legislation. Indeed, in a recent letter to Canadian senators, Cardinal Frank Leo, the metropolitan archbishop of Toronto, said that while the Catholic Church recognizes “the importance of addressing hatred and protecting individuals and communities from violence,” changes are needed to the bill.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canadian senators did at least vote down a proposed amendment to Bill C-9 that would have criminalized “residential school denialism.”

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