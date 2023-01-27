Conservatives demand Pfizer explain exec’s ‘directed evolution’ claims in bombshell Project Veritas video

Project Veritas staff filmed Jordon Walker revealing the company might consider creating mutated forms of COVID-19 to develop highly profitable vaccines and then attacking journalist James O’Keefe.

(LifeSiteNews) — Republicans are calling for investigations and demanding answers from Pfizer in the wake of a Project Veritas report about the major pharmaceutical company.

Project Veritas staff filmed Jordon Walker, a Pfizer employee, first revealing the company might consider creating mutated forms of COVID-19 to develop highly profitable vaccines and then attacking journalist James O’Keefe.

Heroic handy work by our talented videographer @GavinElwes protecting himself and his colleagues when Walker got violent during this confrontation. AND HE DIDN’T EVEN DROP HIS CAMERA! Follow @GavinElwes! pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

In response, Republican leaders and conservative commentators have demanded answers from Pfizer and criticized the power held by pharmaceutical companies.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio sent a letter to the CEO and president of the organization, Albert Bourla, asking for transparent information regarding the pharmaceutical’s plans to mutate the COVID virus.

“If the claims detailed in the video are true, Pfizer has put its desire for profit over the concern of national and global health and must hold itself accountable,” Rubio wrote. “Whether it’s gain of function research, or selected structure mutations through directed evolution, as Mr. Walker claimed would occur, any effort to make a virus more transmittable and deadlier is careless and dangerous.”

Rubio then demanded answers to six questions, including what Pfizer is currently or planning to do regarding mutating the virus; whether the company plans to continue with their intended course of action; whether Pfizer has “engaged with federal officials regarding their plans to oversee this research;” what steps are being taken to “ensure the mutated virus does not leak from the laboratory;” if the company is connecting with other pharmaceuticals to “collaborate on this research effort;” and if Pfizer will cut off mutation research, since “similar dangerous research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology very likely led to the initial emergence and global spread of the virus.”

“As a leader in global public health and development of the COVID vaccine, with American taxpayer dollars, it is critical that Pfizer is accountable for their actions and be transparent with the public on the substance and intent of their research.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia also called for answers in the form of an investigation from the COVID Select Subcommittee.

“The Pfizer Director of Worldwide R&D and MrNA Scientific Planning is caught on video discussing mutating the virus to change the vaccines & how Covid is a cash cow,” she posted on Twitter. “Pfizer took BILLIONS of federal [dollars]!”

The Pfizer Director of Worldwide R&D and MrNA Scientific Planning is caught on video discussing mutating the virus to change the vaccines & how Covid is a cash cow! Pfizer took BILLIONS of federal 💰💰💰! Our Covid Select Subcommittee MUST investigate!pic.twitter.com/nq2sypvXzQ — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) January 26, 2023

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also addressed the Project Veritas report, saying that Pfizer’s “Frankenstein science” is a sign of major pharmaceutical companies’ excessive power.

“If you really want to understand how powerful big pharma is, consider the news that did not break today,” he suggested.

Carlson emphasized that while the video has been viewed more than 12 million times on Twitter, mainstream media is refusing to cover the report, resulting in “a near total media blackout of this story.”

“How powerful is big pharma?” Carlson asks. “That powerful.”

He added that Fox News reached out to Pfizer throughout the day following the report and had not received any response.

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh also criticized major pharmaceutical companies for having “turned half the country into drug addicts” and “invent[ing] diseases so they can profit off of them.”

“The latest @Project_Veritas video is incredible,” Walsh posted on Twitter. “A high-ranking Pfizer executive admitting their intention to conduct dangerous experiments to mutate the COVID virus. Big Pharma has been operating with impunity for way too long. We need leaders with the wherewithal to stop this.”

The latest @Project_Veritas video is incredible. A high ranking Pfizer executive admitting their intention to conduct dangerous experiments to mutate the COVID virus. Big Pharma has been operating with impunity for way too long. We need leaders with the wherewithal to stop this. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 26, 2023

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews, the first video shows the Pfizer executive explaining to an undercover reporter that his organization is looking into creating mutant strains of the virus. Jordon Walker said that this would be to “preemptively develop new vaccines” and emphasized that this information is “not what we say to the public.”

In another video, Walker is approached by Project Veritas founder and journalist James O’Keefe, who asks, “Why does Pfizer want to hide from the public the fact that they’re mutating the COVID viruses?”

Walker defended himself by claiming that he was “trying to impress a person on a date by lying” about his work.

During the ten-minute video, O’Keefe questioned him about his conversation with the undercover reporter, receiving nothing but denial in return. The Pfizer employee repeatedly stated that he was “feeling very unsafe” and called the police, demanding that O’Keefe and his team remain in the restaurant until authorities arrive.

The restaurant manager locked the doors to prevent anyone from exiting the building.

Angrily asking “What is going on here?”, Walker lunged for O’Keefe’s iPad, which was thrown around the room. Members of the Project Veritas team tried to protect their equipment from the man’s frantic attempts to destroy it. At one point Walker can be seen smashing the iPad against the floor before a cameraman pushes him aside and retrieves the equipment.

Following the altercation, the Project Veritas team was allowed to leave the restaurant. A reporter who remained onsite filmed Walker stopping a car he believed they were driving. The reporter showed footage of the altercation to police when they arrived, and the authorities stated that they would have arrested Walker for “charging” at O’Keefe if the journalist had still been present.

