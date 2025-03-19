Conservatives launch petition urging Liberals to halt attack on religious, pro-life tax status

'We the undersigned call on the Canadian government to reject the absurd mean-spirited attack on religious organizations recommended by the NDP-Liberal dominated Finance Committee,' the Conservatives wrote in their petition.

(LifeSiteNews) –– The Conservative Party of Canada has launched a petition calling upon the Mark Carney Liberal government to reject a Trudeau-era Finance Committee recommendation that calls for pro-life and religious groups to be stripped of their charitable tax status.

The Conservative Party’s petition, featured on their website, blasts the Finance Committee’s recommendation, calling it a “mean-spirited attack.”

“The NDP-Liberal dominated Finance Committee just recommended that religious organizations such as churches, synagogues, mosques, gurdwaras, and temples be stripped of charitable status,” reads the petition.

“We the undersigned call on the Canadian government to reject the absurd mean-spirited attack on religious organizations recommended by the NDP-Liberal dominated Finance Committee.”

The Conservatives stated that religious organizations “do good work advancing the common good, in Canada and beyond, and rely on charitable status to support their good work through private donations.”

The Finance Committee’s pre-budget report proposal released in December 2024, by the all-party Finance Committee, suggested that legislation is needed to strip pro-life pregnancy centers and religious groups of their charitable status.

The legislation would amend the Income Tax Act and Income Tax. Section 429 of the proposed legislation recommends the government “no longer provide charitable status to anti-abortion organizations.”

Both the Liberals and NDP support the reporter’s recommendation.

The bill, as stated by the finance department, would require “registered charities that provide services, advice, or information in respect of the prevention, preservation, or termination of pregnancy [i.e., destroying the unborn]” to disclose that they “do not provide specific services, including abortions or birth control.”

Canada’s Catholic Bishops have likewise blasted the report’s recommendations and have urged the Liberal federal government not to proceed.

