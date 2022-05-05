News

Conservatives call out Gavin Newsom as a 'transphobe' for saying men can't get pregnant

'How quickly the left is to abandon their ‘non-binary’ soapbox the moment it’s no longer convenient,' reacted conservative pundit Brittany Hughes.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom

(LifeSiteNews) — Conservatives spent Wednesday mocking California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for breaking from the now-dogmatic left-wing position that men cannot get pregnant.

“If men could get pregnant, this wouldn’t even be a conversation. This decision isn’t about strengthening families — it’s about extremism. It’s about control. We will fight for the right to choose,” Newsom wrote in his defense of abortion amid the political chaos resulting from the draft leak showing that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe v. Wade.

“How quickly the left is to abandon their ‘non-binary’ soapbox the moment it’s no longer convenient. It’s all political theater with these fools,” reacted conservative media pundit Brittany Hughes.

“Governor Transphobe,” mocked radio host Sebastian Gorka, referring to the term used by gender ideologues to imply that those not in support of transgenderism harbor irrational hatred toward the gender-confused.

While Newsom’s statement that men cannot get pregnant is factually correct, left-wing activists have been promulgating the narrative that “men” can also get “pregnant,” because biological women who call themselves “men” can get pregnant.

Initially a fringe view, now even major companies like Apple have released an emoji depicting a “pregnant man” in the name of so-called inclusion.

In March, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court Ketanji Jackson was asked for the “definition” of “the word woman” by Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn. Attempting to stay within the boundaries of what is acceptable opinion among the political left, the Harvard-educated Jackson said she “can’t” provide a definition because she is “not a biologist.”

