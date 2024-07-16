Conservatives outraged after pro-abortion rapper Amber Rose gets primetime speaking slot at RNC

Amber Rose spoke about how she came to realize how the media had lied to her about Donald Trump, but does not appear to have recanted any other aspects of her liberal, pro-promiscuity recent history.

MILWAUKEE (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion rapper and purveyor of sexual “entertainment” Amber Rose delivered a primetime speech at the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday, singing the praises of former president and current White House nominee Donald Trump while reinforcing fears about the future of the GOP’s conservative identity.

Rose is a bisexual model, rapper and former stripper who to this day maintains a page on the subscription content platform OnlyFans (which is most well known for sexual material). Rose’s page, headed by a profile picture of herself fully nude, offers “the most exciting, wild, and real version of myself. Join me and let me make your dreams come true.”

Last year, the New York Post quoted her as explaining the latter to her then-nine-year-old son as follows: “Like, when it comes to women, you have to let women do what they need to do to support their families. You want to go to a nice school? Six Flags? Universal? Travel? Mommy has to make money.”

In 2015, Rose led the Los Angeles “SlutWalk,” an event that was part of a long-running global movement meant to push back against so-called “slut shaming” and “rape culture” in favor of embracing sexuality. One profile of the event from the time described it as drawing “thousands of women, who bore everything from bare breasts to signs with provocatively powerful PSAs written across them, such as: ‘My P***y, My Property,’ ‘Control Yourselves, Not Women’ and ‘Hoes Can Say No.’”

“Amber’s walk today was not only in honor of all women but also trans-women and those in the gay community who have been subjected to homophobic slurs and discrimination, many of which Amber claims have effected (sic) her and her friends throughout the years,” the profile added. Rose continued her role in SlutWalk over the following years, eventually taking a four-year hiatus due to “organizational and personnel issues” but resuming in 2022.

Politically, Rose would have been an awkward fit for the Republican Party before its multiple leftward changes this year. In 2016, she called Trump a “f***ing idiot” whom she “really hope(d)” would not become president, and said of Democrat opponent Hillary Clinton, “I love her, and always have.”

Four years later, she slammed ex-boyfriend Kanye West for his pro-life awakening, complaining about women being “shamed” for “aborting cells that might turn into kids (…) Please stop telling women what to do with our bodies.” In March, Rose gave an interview where she said that while “I don’t believe that God exists at all,” she does consider Satanism a “very rational, logical religion” that “help[s] a lot of women get abortions.”

She first indicated that her candidate preference, but not necessarily her underlying political values, had since changed in May 2024, when she endorsed Trump on Instagram via a selfie of herself with the former president and his wife Melania. She responded to critics with another post asking, “yall think (Joe) Biden cares about black ppl” and going on to say, “Y’all want biological men in women’s sports. Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.”

During Rose’s convention speech, she explained that she changed her opinion on the Republican presidential nominee after arguing with her pro-Trump father, who challenged her to research her assumptions about him being bigoted. She says doing so led her to the realization that “the media has lied to us about Donald Trump.”

“I realized Donald Trump and his supporters don’t care if you’re Black, white, gay or straight,” she said. “It’s all love. And that’s when it hit me: These are my people. This is where I belong (…) We all want a better country for our children. But I’m here tonight to tell you, no matter your political background, that the best chance we have to give our babies a better life is to elect Donald Trump president.”

Rose’s invitation to the GOP convention has been justified as part of broadening the party’s appeal to different walks of life. But numerous commentators took it instead as further evidence of the party diluting and abandoning its commitment to pro-life and pro-family principles:

The RNC gives a primetime speaking slot to a pro-abortion feminist and self-proclaimed slut with a face tattoo whose only claim to fame is having sex with rappers. Truly an embarrassment. Not a single voter will be mobilized by this person. pic.twitter.com/KMvcMMoM39 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 16, 2024

The RNC is quietly crushing those who don’t want the GOP to drift left while elevating people like Amber Rose, a speaker who in *March* praised *Satanism* as a “very rational, logical religion” that helps “a lot of women to get abortions.” This will go beyond social issues. pic.twitter.com/crqN4mOjck — Pedro L. Gonzalez (@emeriticus) July 16, 2024

Republicans: If you don’t know who “Amber Rose” is (I didn’t) you can go to her X feed (warning: actually its an XXX feed) and see the filth she spews–all for money, of course. What she represents is antithetical to the values and virtues the Party claims to stand for–and… — Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) July 16, 2024

The speech came amid ongoing dismay over the RNC’s adoption of a new, shortened, Trump-backed party platform, which among other changes cuts the GOP’s longstanding support for federal action to end legal abortion in favor of leaving abortion policy to individual states, removes references to opposing same-sex “marriage” or the Supreme Court precedent that forced it on the country, and endorses birth control (many common methods of which function as abortifacients) and embryo-destructive in vitro fertilization.

