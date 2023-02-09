Conservatives outraged amid rumors James O’Keefe will be removed from Project Veritas

Conservatives took to social media to throw their support behind James O'Keefe after rumors abounded that Project Veritas had placed the group's founder on leave.

(LifeSiteNews) — Prominent conservatives have taken to social media to throw their support behind Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe after the media group’s board allegedly placed him on leave, giving rise to suggestions that he may be removed from his position.

O’Keefe has allegedly been placed on paid leave while the Project Veritas board is set to meet on Friday to determine whether to remove the group’s founder from his leadership position. In a statement posted on Twitter yesterday, after media outlets such as New York Magazine published reports on the developing story, the media organization said it was “evaluating” next steps for moving forward.

“Project Veritas has achieved immense growth and impact during the last three years,” the statement reads. “Like all newsrooms at this stage, the Project Veritas Board of Directors and management are constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization.”

“The board and management are continuing this internal evaluation to assure our long term success. Project Veritas will never stop and we will never let our supporters down.”

Project Veritas’ Official Response to Today’s News Reports Despite what the Corporate Media tries to portray about our organization, know this: We have never been more motivated and dedicated to our mission than now. pic.twitter.com/sB7Cz97b5M — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) February 9, 2023

Laura Loomer, formerly an investigative journalist for the organization, posted her disapproval on social media, saying that “there is no @Project_Veritas without @JamesOKeefeIII.”

“I love you James,” she continued. “Would be a shame if Pfizer was trying to extort PV board members… All I’m going to say is, this attack looks like it’s ‘Sponsored by Pfizer.'”

As someone who worked for Project Veritas, let me just say, there is no @Project_Veritas without @JamesOKeefeIII. I love you James. Would be a shame if Pfizer was trying to extort PV board members… All I’m going to say is, this attack looks like it’s “Sponsored by Pfizer”. https://t.co/9gQtJOoH2T pic.twitter.com/S1tzqDHXQe — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) February 9, 2023

Conservative journalist Jack Posobiec responded to the rumors with a series of messages on Twitter. One reads, “They are not taking @JamesOKeefeIII from us,” while another captions a picture of O’Keefe with the statement: “Protect this man.”

They are not taking @JamesOKeefeIII from us — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 9, 2023

Protect this man pic.twitter.com/DyFVGL90qz — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 9, 2023

Candace Owens, of the Daily Wire, also expressed solidarity with the journalist, writing that “there is no Project Veritas without James O’Keefe.”

“I say this as a donor to the organization, but more importantly as a colleague who watched him pour everything he had into PV over the years. The money and supporters will follow James.”

There is no Project Veritas without James O’Keefe. I say this as a donor to the organization, but more importantly as a colleague who watched him pour everything he had into PV over the years. The money and supporters will follow James. https://t.co/H9yukTe1NR — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) February 9, 2023

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk joined the movement, posting that he, too, will “stand with James O’Keefe.”

I stand with James O’Keefe! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 9, 2023

Across Twitter, individuals expressed similar sentiments, with some announcing that they will cut ties with the organization altogether unless the board immediately reverses its actions and apologizes to O’Keefe.

The group’s statement and its immediate backlash came after a few reports began spreading the story that O’Keefe may be removed from leadership at Project Veritas, beginning with New York Magazine. According to the outlet’s Wednesday report, executive director Daniel Strack informed employees of O’Keefe’s leave. The outlet also mentioned that an internal source described a division of O’Keefe’s supporters and critics within the organization. R.C. Maxwell, his communications adviser, is said to be among those standing behind the group’s founder while the board is skeptical of his management.

A Twitter thread containing details from a whistleblower has also been circulating, grabbing the attention of conservatives. According to this source, a “six and a half hour struggle session” has already taken place, “where they subjected him [O’Keefe] to constant derision and insults.”

THREAD: The Project Veritas Coup A whistleblower has contacted me about the news that @JamesOKeefeIII was put on leave and stripped of all authority at @Project_Veritas This is difficult for me to publish, as a STAUNCH supporter of PV for years & even a VIP at their events. — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) February 9, 2023

“About ten employees aired their grievances about James, which essentially boiled down to him being a tough boss to work for,” the source continued. “At the end of this six hour struggle session, [Matt] Tyrmand and fellow board member John Garvey put him on leave and stripped him of all authority.”

Speculations surrounding O’Keefe’s future at the firm come two weeks after Project Veritas released an explosive report documenting a Pfizer executive who said the pharmaceutical giant may mutate the COVID virus in order to preemptively develop new vaccines for profit. A follow-up video showed the same official admitting that the experimental COVID vaccines have a “concerning” impact on menstrual cycles.

Following Project Veritas’ bombshell report, Pfizer bosses warned employees to avoid members of the press and anyone they suspect might be an “anti-science activist.”

