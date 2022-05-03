Conservatives react to leaked Supreme Court opinion on Roe with joy, apprehension

(LifeSiteNews) – The unprecedented leaked draft of the Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade has incited a range of reactions among conservatives who welcome the long-awaited pro-life victory.
Some took to social media to address the fact that a Supreme Court document had been leaked, in one of the first times in U.S. history that this has happened. Matt Walsh called it “an attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos, and potentially plunge the nation into civil war.”
According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.
As reported by Politico, the opinion is “a full-throated, unflinching repudiation of the 1973 decision."
Of course, if this decision holds, this would be the best news in decades, thanks be to God!
However, leftists in Washington and in the media will stop at nothing to prevent Roe from being overturned.
But, intimidation and threats cannot be permitted to influence the Court, especially on this most fundamental human rights ruling.
The leak of a drafted opinion is unprecedented in Supreme Court history and is sending shockwaves through the legal world.
Rumors are swirling about who could've leaked this seminal ruling, and what Chief Justice Roberts and the FBI will do about it.
But, this is a distraction from the real news which is that the Supreme Court is on the verge of righting one of the worst legal decisions ever made in the United States.
Over 60 million babies have been killed in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, a colossal evil that has been allowed to stand for too long.
The SCOTUS leak is an actual insurrection. An attempt to completely upend and delegitimize the rule of law, incite violence and chaos, and potentially plunge the nation into civil war. January 6th was a stroll in the park compared to this. It's not even close.
— Best Selling Biologist Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 3, 2022
Others were cautious of putting too much trust in a leaked document that does not carry legal weight until actually published by the Supreme Court. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch tweeted: “We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion.”
Earlier tonight Politico claimed to have an initial draft of the Dobbs decision. The contents of the article & veracity of linked opinion can't be verified. AG Fitch made this statement: “We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion.”
— Lynn Fitch (@LynnFitchAG) May 3, 2022
Some drew attention to the different reactions of men to Roe potentially being overturned, highlighting their responsibility in caring for the children they bring into the world.
I keep seeing video of sad men in front of the Supreme Court tonight.
Why are they sad? My guess: They know it means they now will have to step up and be responsible for the lives they help procreate.
— Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) May 3, 2022
Ryan Bomberger, pro-life advocate from the Radiance Foundation, celebrated the announcement as a “historic” victory for the pro-life movement.
#SupremeCourt to overturn supremely wrong #Roe & #Doe acc to a leaked draft Majority Opinion! As someone conceived in rape but adopted in love…as a husband to a courageous wife who rejected #abortion as a single mom…as an adoptive dad w/ 4 kiddos I’ll always fight for Life. pic.twitter.com/BDttc4JoOa
— Ryan Bomberger (@ryanbomberger) May 3, 2022
Some took the occasion to speak to underlying abortion arguments, pointing out the contradictions of the left with their “my body, my choice” approach to abortion and the overt denial of this when it came to COVID vaccination.
So my body my choice to kill a baby with a heatbeat but not with regard to forcing someone to inject gene therapy or cover their breathing when you yourself can avail yourself to that "protection." https://t.co/WWIA4ep0dR
— Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) May 3, 2022
Hitting the nail on the head, Allie Beth Stuckey brought up the fundamental issue at stake for pro-life advocates in the fight to overturn Roe: the brutal killing of unborn babies.
I think it’s important to remember what, exactly, we’re talking about here. We’re talking about poisoning, dismembering, and causing fatal heart attacks in babies. That’s what millions of people right now are angry that they may not get to do as easily as they could before.
— Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) May 3, 2022
The Susan B. Anthony List also published a statement in which it “wholeheartedly applaud[ed]” the upcoming decision. Recognizing the need for continued work “to meet the needs of these women and their families,” President Marjorie Dannenfelser said,
If the draft opinion made public tonight is the final opinion of the court, we wholeheartedly applaud the decision. The American people have the right to act through their elected officials to debate and enact laws that protect unborn children and honor women. If Roe is indeed overturned, our job will be to build consensus for the strongest protections possible for unborn children and women in every legislature.
We also recognize the need for the pro-life movement to continue its existing work to support pregnant women and children in need. There are thousands of pro-life pregnancy centers and maternity homes nationwide and an ever-growing pro-life safety net. The pro-life movement will continue to grow to meet the needs of these women and their families, walking and planning with them to love and serve both mother and child.