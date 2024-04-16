Conservatives ridicule NDP bill that would ban parents from spanking kids as real crime soars

'Car thefts are up 300 percent in Toronto alone, gang homicides up 100 percent, there’s a dangerous opioid crisis... Instead, we are studying your bill that would criminalize the behavior and actions of loving parents,' slammed Conservative MP Rob Moore.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Conservatives have condemned a proposed bill which would ban parents from spanking their children.

During an April 11 House of Commons Justice Committee meeting, Members of Parliament (MPs) ridiculed New Democrat Party (NDP) Bill C-273 which seeks to regulate parents’ discipline of their children in the home.

“When should a parent be subject to criminal law?” asked Conservative MP Frank Caputo. “That is why we are here today.”

Bill C-273, titled An Act To Amend The Criminal Code is sponsored by NDP MP Peter Julian who claims his legislation is supported by the World Health Organization.

The bill seeks to repeal Section 43 of Canada’s Criminal Code that states, “Every schoolteacher, parent or person standing in the place of a parent is justified in using force by way of correction towards a pupil or child as the case may be who is under his care if the force does not exceed what is reasonable under the circumstances.”

Julian claimed that the current law “tells us that hurting another person is an acceptable and justifiable way to resolve conflict.”

However, Caputo questioned exactly what the bill will regulate and if the bill seeks to criminalize parents tapping their child on the wrist, asking, “Should that conduct be criminalized?”

“You’re asking me to define the law and that is not up to me,” Julian responded. “That is not up to me. We are putting forward a call to action.”

“Is it done in anger?” Julian asked. “What extent of force is used? What are the circumstances?”

Similarly, Conservative MP Rob Moore questioned why the justice committee was focusing on parental discipline “at a time when there is skyrocketing violence in Canada.”

“Car thefts are up 300 percent in Toronto alone, gang homicides up 100 percent, there’s a dangerous opioid crisis,” he declared. “Instead, we are studying your bill that would criminalize the behavior and actions of loving parents.”

However, instead of focusing on criminals, the NDP and Liberals MPs continue to press for the bill to be passed.

In February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised “that the government is unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the protection and physical safety of children across the country.”

“We therefore support Bill C‑273 and its important purpose of protecting our children against violence and abuse,” he continued. “We look forward to hearing the experts during study in committee of this important legislation that we will support in a few minutes.”

As of February 14, the law passed its second reading in the House of Commons. However, as a private member’s bill, the legislation is unlikely to pass according to Open Parliament.

