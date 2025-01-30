Conservatives slam Trudeau over plan to pack Senate with leftists before leaving office

The Conservative Party of Canada called for no more Senate appointments by Justin Trudeau or the new leader of the Liberal Party until after an election has been held.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) MPs are demanding that Liberal Party leadership candidates call out plans by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bolster the Senate in his favor before he officially resigns.

According to the CPC, no more Senate appointments should be made by Trudeau or the new leader of the party until after an election has been held.

As noted by the CBC, Trudeau is looking to fill no less than ten Senate vacancies with Liberal partisans who do not need to retire from their role until they turn 75.

In a recent press release, the CPC said that Trudeau’s plans to pack the Senate with people loyal to him are just “another instance of classic Liberal party arrogance that Canadians have become used to after nine years of their government.”

“The last thing Canadians need is more lame-duck senators tied to Justin Trudeau who pretend to be independent,” the CPC noted.

According to the CBC report, Trudeau has already begun the selection process for the senators, who are planned to be appointed before he officially resigns as party leader sometime before March 9.

Since taking office in 2015, Trudeau has appointed close to 90 senators, and although there are officially no Liberal Party senators, unofficially they are still loyal to the party that appointed them.

When Conservative Stephen Harper was Prime Minister, he appointed only 59 senators during his nine-year term.

At least one Canadian Premier, Danielle Smith of Alberta, last year called out Trudeau for what she said was him appointing “left-wing partisans” over those who the province has elected to be nominees for the Senate. She made the comments after Trudeau appointed two radical left Albertans as senators.

Conservative MP Dan Mazier said that Trudeau is “hellbent on entrenching his damning and radical policies for decades to come through this wave of handpicked appointments.”

CPC MP Dan Albas noted how Trudeau is a “man who knows no shame” and is full of “great arrogance to do this (appoint senators) on the way out the door.”

LifeSiteNews’s Jonathan Van Maren wrote about Trudeau’s stacking of the Senate in a recent blog that some of his most recent picks are LGBT radicals who are anti-Christian.

“Trudeau may lose the next election, but his successors may find themselves running into a brick wall he has spent nearly a decade carefully constructing,” he wrote.

Trudeau announced in early January that he plans to step down as Liberal Party leader once a new leader has been chosen, which is set to take place on March 9. Parliament has been prorogued until March 24 as a result, although Trudeau could resume it at any time.

Thus far, the two main candidates in the running to replace Trudeau are former world banker Mark Carney and Trudeau’s former Finance Minister and Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland.

CPC leader Pierre Poilievre has demanded that Trudeau recall Parliament at once to deal with tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Share











