Conservatives urge Canadians to reject mandatory digital IDs proposed by Liberal gov’t

The Conservative Party has launched a petition opposing a digital ID system, saying 'this Liberal government can’t be trusted to protect confidential information.'

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) called on Canadians to resist and oppose “mandatory digital ID.”

“He’s (Prime Minister Justin Trudeau) trying to encroach on your freedom and privacy, again. The Liberal government has been CAUGHT trying to create a mandatory digital ID,” the CPC said in a recent email to members.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, Canadian federal regulators have disclosed they are working on digital credentials for Canadians despite the fact MPs have repeatedly rejected the proposal over safety concerns.

Shared Services Canada, which is a federal IT department, is developing “digital credentials” like Social Insurance Numbers, which one needs in order to work.

The CPC has launched a petition that anyone can sign calling for Canadians to “oppose” any such digital ID system.

“This Liberal government can’t be trusted to protect confidential information. They have already been HACKED and scammed, costing Canadians hundreds of millions of dollars,” the CPC said.

The CPC noted that Trudeau is “trying to win re-election through TOTAL CONTROL.”

“Canadians do not want more intrusive government surveillance,” the CPC stated.

CPC leader Pierre Poilievre is opposed to digital IDs as well as a federal digital dollar, which seems to be on hold for now, and has promised to introduce a new online harms bill that would “expressly prohibit” digital IDs in Canada.

The Trudeau government is trying to push through laws affecting Canadians’ online freedoms such as Bill C-63 that seeks to punish “hate speech” online.

