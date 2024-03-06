Conservatives win Ontario riding by-election by widest margin in 20 years

In Monday's by-election for the riding of Durham, Ontario, Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani won by the largest margin in 20 years, garnering 57% of the vote compared to the Liberals 22.5%.

DURHAM, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani has won the Durham by-election by the largest margin in 20 years following months of polling projecting nationwide disaster for Trudeau’s Liberal Party.

According to preliminary results from Elections Canada, in the March 4 Durham, Ontario by-election, Jivani, a lawyer and political commentator, took home 57 percent of the vote, with the second place Liberal candidate, Robert Rock, garnerning just 22.5 percent of the vote.

Jivani’s victory is the largest the Conservatives have had in the riding in 20 years, according to the National Post, and presents a whopping 11 percent increase compared to 2021 when former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole won the same riding with 46 percent of the vote. As for the Liberals, Rock’s 22.5 percent represents a 7 percent drop for the party, who achieved 29.9 percent of the vote in Durham in 2021.

Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party of Canada candidate, Patricia Conlin, garnered over 5 percent of the vote, in what many are seeing as positive growth for the still relatively new populist, pro-freedom party.

“When we talk about what’s happening in the country right now, I do think it’s Liberal elites betraying the working class. When I say liberal elites, I am talking about Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party,” Jivani said during his victory speech at Chuck’s Roadhouse in Courtice, Ontario.

“I’m also talking about the liberal elites who run the Ontario ministry of education in this province…the liberal elites who are activists and academics trying to consistently undermine law enforcement and public safety, leaving the most vulnerable Canadians with fewer protections from our justice system,” he said.

“They’re the people pushing DEI and ESG initiatives while hiking up the cost of living for hardworking people,” Jivani continued.

The Durham by-election comes after months of polling which predicted a massive Conservative victory in the forthcoming Fall 2025 federal election. Similarly, February research projects that if the election were called now, Conservatives would form a majority government, capturing 194 of 338 seats, leaving the Liberals in second place with just 76 seats.

Trudeau’s popularity has been falling and his government has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, the latest being a federal court ruling that the prime minister’s use of the Emergencies Act to end the 2022 Freedom Convoy was “not justified.”

Even top Liberal party stalwarts have called for him to resign.

However, this is the first by-election the Conservative’s have had a massive victory since Pierre Poilievre became party leader.

Poilievre celebrated Jivani’s victory on X, formerly Twitter, writing, “ Congratulations to common sense Conservative @jamiljivani on being elected as the new Member of Parliament for Durham.”

Congratulations to common sense Conservative @jamiljivani on being elected as the new Member of Parliament for Durham. Together we will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime. Let’s #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/louoZ9fdmc — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) March 5, 2024

“Together we will axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime,” he promised. “Lets #BringItHome.”

With Jivani never having held office, there is no record to indicate how he may vote on issues important to Canadians.

Campaign Life Coalition has given Jivani a “yellow light” rating, explaining that he refused to complete their election survey so his full views on pro-life and pro-family issues are unclear.

CLC did note, however, that “during his career as a conservative-leaning radio broadcaster, Jamil often expressed views that were sympathetic to the pro-life and pro-family cause.”

