Constitutional expert explains what Mike Pence may do at today’s Electoral College showdown

January 6, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — There are a number of possibilities that could play out later today when Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Capitol to fulfill his Constitutional duty to count the Electoral College votes.

LifeSite’s Stephen Kokx sat down with Rick Green, a former Texas State representative and founder of Patriot Academy, to discuss the possible scenarios that may occur.

Green believes that there is a tension between the 12th Amendment and the 1887 Electoral College Act. He said that Vice President Pence has plenary power over the certification process of the Electoral College votes and that he may end up rejecting the Democratic slate of electors from Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada. He may also call for Congress to further investigate possible fraud in the states.

Green said that there is historical precedent for doing this, and that Pence will likely hear the objections raised by House and Senate Republicans and that a debate will ensue between them.

Green further explained that issues surrounding the election itself may play out for several more days, if not weeks, given the rampant fraud committed on November 3rd.

Visit Green’s website, Patriot Academy, by clicking here to learn more about how he helps equip future political leaders with a Biblical outlook.

— Article continues below Petition —