Constitutional lawyer warns Canadians that new laws could create ‘surveillance web’

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay wrote that citizens become flies and government ‘the spider’ if six Canadian bills become law.

( LifeSiteNews ) — Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) president John Carpay warned that it’s only a “matter of time” before the Canadian government tracks citizens’ every move and communications in one big “surveillance web.”

In a recent opinion column published by The Epoch Times, Carpay sounded an alarm over six federal government laws, including some that have already passed, potentially endangering Canadians’ freedoms.

“Once this surveillance web is in place, Canadians become flies and the government becomes the spider,” he warned.

Carpay referenced Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act; Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act; Bill C-18, Online News Act; Bill C-8, the Cybersecurity Act; Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act or Bible ban bill; and Bill C-22, the Lawful Access Act.

He first referenced Bill C-34, warning that once it’s passed into law “it’s only a matter of time before the federal government knows the location, monitors the movement, and tracks the communications of every Canadian.”

“Bill C-34, together with other federal laws, will provide the government with intimate knowledge of how and when we use social media, AI, and the internet generally,” he warned.

The JCCF has warned that Bill C-34, which bans social media use for minors, could lead to Canadians being forced to “surrender” their personal data as a condition to use the internet.

“Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, is the latest building block to be added to the foundation of Canada’s forthcoming surveillance state,” Carpay warned.

He said the bill will “create a new, massive, and extremely powerful Digital Safety Commission, with vast powers to regulate social media and create new rules.”

Carpay noted how Bill C-11, which became law last year, was the “first building block of Canada’s surveillance state.”

Bill C-11 mandates that Big Tech companies pay to publish Canadian content on their platforms. As a result, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, blocked all access to news content in Canada.

This bill, as noted by Carpay, “ expanded the power of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission beyond radio and television to include the internet as well.”

“The CRTC now has unprecedented regulatory authority to monitor all online audiovisual content,” he said.

Carpay noted that Bill C-8 has “given federal cabinet ministers the power to kick individual Canadians off the internet through secret orders, without judicial oversight.”

“Ordinary citizens whose phone or internet services are ended by government might never see the evidence against them, or have a meaningful opportunity to defend themselves, just like the Canadians whose bank accounts were suddenly frozen in 2022,” he warned.

Bill C-9, which was recently passed , places “ further restrictions on the free speech of Canadians. Orthodox rabbis, Catholic priests, evangelical pastors, and other religious leaders and adherents can now face criminal charges for publicly teaching what their sacred scriptures say about homosexuality, sex, and transgenderism,” Carpay said.

The bill threatens to criminalize quoting parts of the Bible, including on homosexuality, and constitutional experts have blasted it, saying it will allow police and the government to go after those deemed to have violated a person’s “feelings” in a “hateful” way.

Regarding Bill C-22 , Carpay pointed out that the bill “empowers government to require electronic service providers to install surveillance and interception capacity on their networks, and keep confidential user metadata (e.g., location, call duration, contacts) on file for six months.”

Bill C-22 gives bold new powers to police, permitting them and government officials to open and examine Canadians’ personal mail, and would also have banned cash donations over $10,000.

Since replacing former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mark Carney has continued with laws that attack Canadians’ basic freedoms.

Carney has globalist ties and was called the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy” by Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The prime minister has also admitted that he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.”

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