Construction companies receive Canadian gov’t bonuses to hire non-white heterosexual apprentices

Companies are paid a cash incentive of $10,000 for hiring newcomers to the profession who self-identify as LGBT, a person of color, a woman, or a disabled person.

(LifeSiteNews) – Small- and medium-sized construction companies in the province of British Columbia are being offered an extra cash incentive if they hire first-year apprentices who “self-identify” as LGBT, disabled, or anything other than a white heterosexual male.

The British Columbia Construction Association (BCCA) said in an announcement last Wednesday that there is still $4 million available to be given out to construction companies that apply for its Apprenticeship Services project.

This project, which is funded by the Government of Canada’s Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy’s Apprenticeship Service initiative, allows businesses to receive a $5,000-per-employee incentive cash bonus if they hire first-year apprentices for 39 Red Seal Trades. However, if those apprentices self-identify as LGBT, a person of color, a woman, or a disabled person, the cash inventive doubles to $10,000.

The BCCA said the cash incentive is “part of an equity deserving group, as part of an effort to redress underrepresentation in the trade.”

The reality in Canada today is, with the help of the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, construction companies are being incentivized to hire anyone other than able-bodied, white, non-gay men.

Thus far, the BCCA says that the project has issued $10 million in “financial incentives” with $4 million still up for grabs. The program was launched in September 2022, and thus far has seen some 1,329 apprentices hired, with payments going to some 700 employers.

In recent years, there has been a push for businesses in Canada and in the United States to go along with so-called “diversity, equity, & inclusion” (DEI) practices.

The controversy surrounding DEI is that it usually goes hand in hand with a slew of identity-based social causes and grievances, such as the promotion of LGBT ideology, from left-wing groups pushing governments and businesses to help “minorities,” and to ensure ideological conformity in hiring practices. All the while, DEI seems to exclude the majority of the population living in a prescribed area.

Closely related to DEI are the Environmental, Social, & Governance (ESG) scoring system used to incentivize companies to fully embrace “diversity” and many other left-wing values.

In total, the BCCA says that over half of apprentices hired have self-identified as being from equity deserving groups.

The program runs until March 2024. Employers can register a maximum of two employees.

Randy Boissonnault, Canada’s Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, said about the “equity deserving group” apprentice program that Canada needs skilled workers who are “racialized Canadians and individuals from the 2SLGBTQI+ community.”

The BCCA president said that the program has become “one of the most successful workforce development programs the BCCA has ever launched.”

In Canada, the federal government under Trudeau has given millions of taxpayer money to fund LGBT groups of various kinds and for some time now has been pushing a pro-LGBT agenda.

For example, in July, the Trudeau government announced an additional $1.5 million for “emergency funding” for “pride” month to organizations running parades for increased security at such events.

There has been growing opposition in Canada to teaching radical transgender ideology in schools that not only impacts children but also those in education who voice their opposition to such teaching.

Earlier in the month, thousands of Canadians joined in the Million Person March to fight back against radical LGBT agendas being taught in public schools.

Some provinces, such as Saskatchewan under Premier Scott Moe, have gone as far as to announce a slew of pro-parental policies regarding gender and sexual education in public schools.

