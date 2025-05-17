Consumer outrage as Dove features another male model posing as a woman

‘Time to boycott Dove. They clearly hate women,’ said one X user. ‘Didn’t Bud Light teach anybody anything?’ asked another.

(LifeSiteNews) — Dove is once again under fire for featuring what appears to be a male model who presents as a female in an online commercial for a women’s hair product.

First published on Facebook in February, the six-second ad garnered little attention until Libs of TikTok (LTT) shared it on X this week.

“This is a real commercial by Dove,” wrote LTT, which has more than 4 million followers. “Another woke company trying to erase women.”

Transvitae, an organization devoted to promoting transgender causes, seems to have confirmed that the model, whom they call a “trans woman,” is indeed a male.

Dove’s only response so far has been to eliminate readers’ comments on its Facebook post. Nonetheless, Facebook users expressed their displeasure with angry and laughing emojis.

Many have called for a boycott of Dove products, and the company’s global corporate owner, Unilever, both of which have long histories of promoting woke ideology.

“The hashtag #BoycottDove lit up Twitter and Instagram over the last 24 hours, fueled by right-wing influencers and known TERF accounts who circulated a six-second clip from Dove’s latest short-form hair-care ad,” lamented Transvitae.

“Time to boycott Dove,” wrote Paul A. Szypula on X. “They clearly hate women.”

“This is why I’ve been boycotting Dove for a few years. They’ve been misogynists for a while now,” said X user Alex.

“This is not Dove’s first time disrespecting women. They went woke at least 5 years ago. It’s a shame,” Alex continued. “I really loved a some of their products.”

“I always buy Dove soap, shampoo, and conditioner. Time for a change,” proclaimed another X user.

“I don’t buy their products, but my wife does. I guarantee you she won’t be buying any more Dove products after I show her this commercial,” said yet another. “Didn’t Bud Light teach anybody anything?”

Dove has had a long history of displaying transgender models in its advertising. In a 2017 commercial, a man who identified as a woman was featured in a commercial about moms.

An online statement by Dove proclaiming fealty to the “LGBTQIA+ community,” declares: “We want to use our platform to celebrate the intersectional LGBTQIA+ community. We’re standing with courageous BIPOC queer, trans and gnc community figures because everyone deserves to be respected and seen on their own terms.”

