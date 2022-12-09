Controlling identity: Big Brother wants to be God

Join John-Henry Westen and Fr. James Altman on this week's episode of Faith & Reason.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this week’s episode of Faith & Reason, John-Henry Westen and Father James Altman discuss the weakening of traditional western morality, globalist efforts to implement a police state, and how these initiatives serve the ultimate godless agenda of “Big Brother” — total identity control.

Hear the latest updates and reactions from John-Henry Westen and Father James Altman on all of the topics covered in this week’s episode, including:

Global leaders approve digital vaccine passports as part of future pandemic prevention, response

COVID-19 and the concerted international response is being used as a Trojan horse for the implementation of global financial and health surveillance.

The Central Bank of Nigeria wants to link its central bank digital currency to a digital ID system

Connecting digital IDs with CBDCs is seen by critics as a means to establish an Orwellian surveillance state.

UK signs digital ID deal with Ukraine to ‘keep people safer’

“There is a critical need for people to be able to use digital solutions to prove they are who they say they are,” a spokesman for Britain’s Department of International Trade said.

More Chinese police ‘stations’ found operating in Canada: report

In total, Safeguard Defenders says it has found 102 foreign-based Chinese “police” stations operating throughout the world.

FBI tracked Jan. 6 protesters’ location even if phones were in airplane mode: report

“[T]he January 6 cases are going to be used to build a doctrine that will essentially enable police to find almost anyone with a cellphone or a smart device in ways that we, as a society, haven’t quite grasped yet,” law professor Andrew Ferguson warned.

Christian NBA coach gives perfect response when asked about ‘Royal Family’

“You mean Jesus, Mary and Joseph?” Boston Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla responded to a reporter’s question about Prince William and Kate Middleton sitting courtside at Wednesday night’s game.

And more! Listen to this week’s episode of Faith & Reason below or watch the streamed version above.

