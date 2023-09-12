Convicted pro-life rescuers issue statements from jail as their supporters rally outside

“The Rescue community is strong and resilient. We are like the dandelions growing through the cracks of concrete. Some call us weeds, but the few that count know that us dandelions are medicinal for the movement,” 29-year-old Lauren Handy said in a statement from solitary confinement released through PAAU. “We dare to grow out of the apathy and put life into what it means to sacrifice for pre-born justice. Liberation for all! Now!”

On Saturday, September 2, PAAU hosted a “Jail Support Jamboree” outside the Alexandria Detention Center. As they sang outside the jail, rescuer John Hinshaw called them and said he could hear them.

“What I say about Rescue is it has always been the most physiologically appropriate response to what is happening,” Hinshaw said. “Because it’s a human response, and it’s a direct response to the actual killing of little babies. It’s always been the proper response. And that’s why when we Rescue, we’re at peace, because we know that that’s where we’re supposed to be. Where the babies are being sacrificed is where we should be. And that’s my message for Rescue. This is the sort of nonsense that you have to put up with, but we will persevere, and as I said this is a time of preparation for the hard tasks that are still ahead.”