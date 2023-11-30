Convicted prostitute removed from sex ed advisor role for Texas public school district

Ashley Ketcherside will no longer be a member of Godley Independent School District’s health advisory council following revelations that she is currently an ‘escort’ and was found guilty of prostitution.

GODLEY, Texas (LifeSiteNews) — A convicted prostitute and current “escort” will no longer be to work as a sexual education advisor to public schools.

Ashley Ketcherside has been removed from the School Health Advisory Council for Godley Independent School District. The council is tasked with helping develop sex ed and health curriculum.

While the district told Fox 4 that Ketcherside “never went through the approval process” to join the health committee, a video shows her at a meeting table, and she is “listed as a member online,” the news outlet reported.

“Tarrant County court documents obtained by FOX 4 reveal Ashley Ketcherside, whose maiden name is Ashley Villalobos, was found guilty of prostitution in 2012 and 2016,” the Fox affiliate reported. She is also a local cheerleading coach.

The district “notified the parent that they will no longer be able to serve on district committees or in other volunteer capacities effective immediately,” Fox 4 reported.

“In 2016, regarding a separate matter, a judge signed an injunction not allowing specific children to visit ‘any place of Ashley Villalobos’ residence’ because she was a ‘known prostitute,'” Fox 4 reported.

While an “escort” does not explicitly offer sexual activity, her moneymaking venture of getting paid to spend intimate time with people who are not her husband raises concerns about her views on what kids should be taught about topics such as monogamy, chastity, and abstinence.

The revelations came from the work of parent activist Mary Lowe and Families Engaged for Effective Education.

Lowe said the Fox 4 report downplayed the severity of Ketcherside’s background.

“She had an injunction against her for sexually grooming children,” Lowe wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “How did she get welcomed to Godley and placed on multiple committees and have a cheer business advertised at the school address!”

This story is such a white washed version of the story. She had an injunction against her for sexually grooming children. How did she get welcomed to Godley and placed on multiple committees and have a cheer business advertised at the school address! https://t.co/Ts9uhz7tCk — Mary Lowe (@MaryDunlaphome) November 28, 2023

The district said it “would not knowingly allow anyone to work in a staff position or to volunteer with certain criminal convictions in their background.”

Lowe questions, then, how Ketcherside passed the background check.

“We would think that, typically, if you ran a background check, that those arrests would show up, and they don’t — they’re misdemeanors in the State of Texas,” Lowe said. “I think this is something that the state needs to look at in regards to how they’re screening people that participate in schools.”

The news comes amid concerns about grooming of children in public schools by teachers and staff. Parents and advocates have also expressed concerned about sexualized content in school libraries and classrooms.

