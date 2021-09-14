Cornell University sees significant rise in COVID-19 ‘cases’ despite 95% jab rate

The recorded data suggests that the COVID shots are not preventing the virus from spreading and that perhaps virus spread is increasing as more and more people succumb to coercive measures used to persuade everyone to take the shots.

ITHACA, New York (LifeSiteNews) — An Ivy League university with a 95% jab rate has five times as many COVID-19 positives in its opening week as it did before the “vaccine” rollout.

Cornell University, which has a population of around 40,000, was declared a “yellow zone” after their first week of classes because 322 people there tested positive for the coronavirus during the opening “surveillance testing.”

“Surveillance testing” at Cornell involves testing healthy individuals without symptoms for COVID-19 in order to quarantine them and stop them from spreading the coronavirus. However, whether or not people who have no symptoms of the coronavirus can actually spread the germ is still a matter of open debate.

During the first week of classes this year, 95% of those tested had both COVID shots. However, last year during the same period, before the rollout of the experimental medical products, five times fewer positive coronavirus cases were recorded.

This year, during the first week of classes, August 27, 2021 – September 2, 2021, testing was mandatory. The results of the testing showed a positivity rate of 1.19%.

Screenshot of Cornell’s COVID Dashboard

Last year during Cornell’s first week of classes, September 3 – 9, 2020, a positivity rate of 0.45% was recorded on their COVID Dashboard.

Screenshot of Cornell’s COVID Dashboard from September 2020

The number of individuals tested has also decreased: 28,951 in 2020 and just over 27,000 in 2021. Despite testing fewer individuals, most of whom are vaccinated, the University still showed a positivity rate of 2x higher than the previous year.

The recorded data suggests that the COVID shots are not preventing the virus from spreading and that perhaps virus spread is increasing as more and more people succumb to coercive measures used to persuade everyone to take the shots.

Cornell University has mandated the COVID-19 jab. However, those requesting a medical exemption may apply at any time. Those requesting a religious exemption had to apply by August 16, 2021 at 8 a.m.

“The process to receive an exemption [is] rigorous because vaccines are such an essential tool” in preventing COVID-19, “a disease that, if unchecked, can have serious health consequences on densely populated residential campuses and the corresponding communities,” Cornell’s website explained.

In order to receive a medical exemption, the student must have “written proof from a medical professional that specifies which immunization(s) a student is unable to take, and why.”

But to receive a religious exemption, the student was “asked to provide a written statement about their beliefs and why those religious principles prohibit immunization.” These requests were then “carefully reviewed by a committee, which decided if the necessary threshold was met to grant the exemption.”

The criteria to meet the “necessary threshold” is not available on the website.

Students who do not comply with Cornell’s vaccine mandate will be subject to the University’s “Progressive Enforcement Measures.” These measures state that without an exemption, a student without the COVID shot would not be allowed to participate, even online. They also warn that the unvaccinated, non-compliant student “will be disenrolled from the university effective September 26. [They] will not be allowed to re-enroll until [they] come into compliance.” If the student chooses to be compliant and desires to re-enroll, they will be charged $350 to do so.

Meanwhile, participating online is an accommodation for the disabled, Cornell informed students.

“Status as an unvaccinated individual generally does not entitle that person to an accommodation,”it stated.

The trend to seek out the coronavirus in those without symptoms through surveillance testing, rapid antigen tests, and other methods is becoming more and more mainstream.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for example, is recommending that all post-secondary institutions move forward with rapid testing as Cornell University has done.

Behind the push to test everyone and seek out the coronavirus is the premise that people without symptoms can still have the virus and thus it is imperative to find these individuals to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In an article entitled “How did a disease with no symptoms take over the world?” and published by the UK’s Daily Sceptic online news magazine, a senior research scientist at a pharmaceutical company explained that the statement “a third of people with Covid have no symptoms” actually means that “a third of people infected with [more correctly, testing positive for] the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus have no symptoms.”

In other words, the scientist explains, COVID-19 is not a disease without symptoms so that we can’t tell the difference between someone who is healthy and someone who is not. Rather, it is “a viral infection [which may or may not] necessarily result in a disease.”

“We have [falsely] created a disease with no symptoms on a profound decision, one that I believe was made with all the intention of ensuring compliance but has since its inception, grown to dominate our entire response to Covid-19,” the anonymous author continued.

“The effect of the asymptomatic disease is to blur the lines between being healthy and being sick and means that people will consciously, or subconsciously, transfer some of their understanding of symptomatic COVID-19 and apply it to asymptomatic COVID-19.”

This means that it isn’t relevant whether or not you feel fine and have no symptoms because you “are in fact suffering from a deadly disease. This naturally creates fear,” he added.

Those who want to reinforce this fearful message need to do so with constant testing of people who have no symptoms.

“Not only do we need a test, but because anyone who is healthy could be silently suffering from this illness, we will need a lot of tests,” he said sarcastically.

“And because healthy people can become sick without any change in how they feel or look, then the testing needs to be endless,” he continued in the same ironic vein.

“Also, because the disease is only defined by the presence of the virus, then positive screening results (real or false positives) naturally become ‘cases’, confirming the ongoing presence of the asymptomatic disease. Testing begets more testing.” LifeSiteNews reached out to Cornell University for comment but has not yet received a response.

For more information contradicting the notion that healthy, asymptomatic people who test positive for COVID-19 can spread the virus, see the 33 different studies published earlier here on LifeSiteNews.

Share











