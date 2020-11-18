Coronavirus vaccine coming to four states as part of Pfizer pilot program

November 18, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Biopharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it will begin a “pilot program” in four American states in order to “refine the plan for the delivery and deployment” of the COVID-19 vaccine the company is developing.

In a press release on Monday, Pfizer announced the “U.S. COVID-19 Immunization Pilot Program with four states,” to “support the states’ planning, deployment, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate.”

The four states in question are Rhode Island, Texas, New Mexico, and Tennessee, which were purposely selected because of differences in size, population, and “immunization infrastructure.”

“We are hopeful that results from this vaccine delivery pilot will serve as the model for other U.S. states and international governments, as they prepare to implement effective COVID-19 vaccine programs,” announced the president of Pfizer Biopharmaceuticals Group.

Curiously, the Pfizer vaccine has to be kept stored at a temperature of -70ºC (-94°F), which is almost twice as cold as the North Pole’s average in winter. The vaccine is unique in requiring to be stored at such an unprecedentedly cold temperature.

President Donald Trump has even mentioned that the U.S. military would help distribute a vaccine. Speaking in July, the president said, “When a vaccine is ready, the U.S. government will deploy every plane, truck, and soldier required to help distribute it to the American people as quickly as possible.”

The proposed vaccine itself has been hailed by world leaders, but many questions remain about the ethical nature of the vaccine.

The technology involved in administering the vaccine is so novel that it has yet to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, as admitted by Pfizer itself.

It also avails of “messenger RNA,” which directly affects a person’s cells, and is “a vaccine technology that’s so new, no mRNA vaccines have ever been approved by the Food and Drug Administration.”

Children’s Health Defense reported earlier this month that “ … The New York Times pointed out that Pfizer’s data — delivered in a news release, not a peer-reviewed medical journal — ‘is not conclusive evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective, and the initial finding of more than 90 percent efficacy could change as the trial goes on.'”

Dr. Helen Watt of the Anscombe Bioethics Centre in Oxford, England, told the Catholic Herald that the Pfizer vaccine “makes no use of a foetal cell line in the production process itself, and no use in the design,” but that “(o)ne of the confirmatory lab tests on the vaccine did sadly involve an old foetal cell line.” The Children of God for Life organization says the Pfizer vaccine is tested using the HEK 293 cell line, which is derived from kidney tissue taken from a healthy baby who was aborted in the Netherlands in the 1970s.

— Article continues below Petition —