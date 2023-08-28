Corrupt Michigan abortionist with lengthy criminal past dies at 74

(LifeSiteNews) – West Michigan’s most notorious abortionist Dr. Thomas Gordon has died, LifeSite has learned.

Gordon, who operated the only free-standing surgical abortion facility in the area reportedly murdering more than 2,000 children every year, died on Thursday. His cause of death is not readily known. His body is currently at the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, local pro-life activist Margaret Murphy told LifeSiteNews after confirming with county administrators this morning.

Gordon, 74, slaughtered innocent children since 1987 at his Heritage Clinic for Women at 320 East Fulton Street in Grand Rapids, the second largest city in the state. Republican president Gerald Ford represented the region in Congress from 1949 until 1973. Gordon previously he operated an abortion facility just north of that location.

Gordon’s death was confirmed by multiple pro-life activists, one of whom contacted the clinic last week to make a fictitious appointment. The receptionist who answered the phone told her “Dr. Gordon has died.” She also worried that the office would permanently close.

“I’m grateful that going forward lives will be saved because abortionist Gordon will no longer be there,” Lynn Mills of Pro-Life Michigan told LifeSiteNews.

“He had every and many chances to repent and accept Christ into his heart. He remained cold and heartless towards the children living in the womb, killing them the very last day he lived. I’m so thankful to all of my pro-life friends who stood outside there in all kinds of weather to defend life and offer hope to moms.”

Gordon was a deeply troubled man who abused alcohol and repeatedly violated state laws in his personal and professional life.

In 1991, he was convicted of aggravated assault. In 2010, his wife filed a protection order after accusing him of beating her and holding a gun to her head while she slept. In 2011, he was charged with a felony with a dangerous weapon while under the influence. In 2016, he spent four days in jail for disorderly conduct.

Gordon also had his license suspended by the state in 2017 after failing to inform health regulators about his criminal record. However, he was allowed to re-open after paying a $10,000 fine and completing just 16 days of a rehabilitation program that was supposed to last six months.

His clinic was also cited in 2014 for violations related to careless handling of drugs, expired medications, and other unsanitary practices.

40 Days for Life volunteers have held prayerful protests outside the clinic, which is located just east of the downtown area, for many years. The Diocese’s Catholic bishop, David Walkowiak, has also participated in the protests. Pro-life activist Dr. Monica Miller performed a Red Rose Rescue at the facility in 2021.

Murphy told LifeSiteNews she and her fellow pro-lifers have had to endure harassment from abortion supporters, Antifa activists, as well as Gordon hundreds of times, but that they prayed for his conversion through it all.

If Gordon’s clinic closes, Grand Rapids will be left with one Planned Parenthood facility. Although surgical abortions are not performed at the location, staffers direct women who are seeking them to the resources they need. They also provide chemical abortion pills.

Earlier this year Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill that allows abortions up until birth for practically any reason. Michigan voters also passed a ballot proposal in support of unlimited abortion with 56 percent support.

Pro-lifers across the state have responded by doing even more Red Rose Rescues and offering up their sufferings for the unborn. Catholics on the state’s east side have conducted Eucharistic processions outside abortion clinics and at the capitol.

