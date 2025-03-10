Corruption in Ukraine exposed as speculation mounts over Pope Francis’ health

On this episode of Faith and Reason, the panel discusses Pope Francis’ continued health issues, what to make of his sister traveling to Rome to visit him in the hospital, the deep corruption of the Ukrainian government, and more.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, John Henry-Westen, Father Charles Murr, and Frank Wright discuss Pope Francis’ continued health issues, what to make of his sister traveling to Rome to visit him in the hospital, the deep corruption of the Ukrainian government, former Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland suggesting that nuclear weapons from Britain and France can save Canada from Trump “threat,” and more.

The panel opened the episode by discussing the health of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for over three weeks. Westen noted that the Pontiff’s sister traveled to the Vatican from Argentina to see him, which may suggest that he is dying.

Fr. Murr noted that his sister hadn’t made the trip to see Francis in Rome while he was healthy, suggesting that the Vatican may be hiding some ulterior motives.

“Couldn’t it be that if it came down to an ultimate decision, a life choice of the support system, whether to continue or not?” the priest said. “If such a situation came that she, as next of kin, could make that decision, rather than give it to Cardinal Parolin, [Vatican] Secretary of State.”

“Because it might be looked on, perhaps even correctly, incorrectly or correctly, it might be looked on that he’s trying to precipitate if you will, the election and his own chances,” he added. “I don’t put any of that past this group of people who have been guiding, if you will, the Church for the last 12 years.”

The panel then turned to the war in Ukraine. Westen asked Wright about how Volodymyr Zelensky went from being considered a Churchill-like hero two months ago under Biden to now being labeled a “dictator” by Trump.

Wright highlighted how the U.S. has enlarged NATO to gain influence over Ukraine since the 1950s and even staged coups in 2004 and 2014 to expand that influence.

“This was part of a strategy to basically expand American influence, through NATO, of course,” Wright said. “Because the promise of NATO and eventually EU membership for Ukraine was not a way of guaranteeing the independence of the Ukrainian people, it was a way of absorbing the territory of Ukraine into the American-led sphere, into NATO.”

“And the reason why Zelensky is now not seen as a hero is because the United States government has moved away from a grand strategy of creating a global empire,” he added. “It no longer seeks that global empire, and it wants to make peace now.”

Then Wright dove into the deep corruption of Zelensky and the current Ukrainian state, emphasizing that Zelensky, being a former actor and comedian, played a president on a television show called Servant of the People.

“[Zelensky] then founded a political party called Servant of the People, and in the third series, he becomes president in that show at the same time he’s actually running for president in reality,” Wright said. “Now his studio, Kvartal [95], is sponsored by a Ukrainian Jewish oligarch with a private army called Oleg Kolomoisky, and Kolomoisky has also financed, coincidentally, Zelensky’s political campaign, and Kolomoisky has serious interest in Ukrainian gas and so on.”

“You might also want to remember that shortly before the Russians invaded in February 2022, there was a worldwide investigation by over 1,200 journalists, which resulted in the Pandora Papers,” he added.

“They were published in November 2021, and they named Ukraine as one of the most corrupt states in the world, and [charged] that there were hundreds of current and former political leaders and presidents and prime ministers who had invested money in this corrupt state, and this suddenly all went very quiet, no one reported about it anymore, and you haven’t heard anything about it since.”

For more discussion on corruption in Ukraine, Pope Francis’ health, and much more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

Faith and Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











