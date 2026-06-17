Cosmetic brand Lush sparks backlash for ‘Pride’ display glorifying transgender surgeries

The cosmetic chain has yet to respond publicly after critics condemned its LGBT ‘Pride Month’ window mural while the local council withdrew promotional images on social media.

(LifeSiteNews) — The cosmetic brand Lush has faced backlash online for glorifying mutilating transgender surgeries.

A Lush store in Chelmsford, England, displayed a cartoon tiger in its window with a transgender flag and marks along the chest indicating a mastectomy, i.e., the removal of breasts, alongside the caption “Proud of My Stripes.”

Ugh. This is DISGUSTING @LushLtd. Teenage girls love to shop in your stores and here you are happily encouraging them to CUT OFF THEIR HEALTHY BREASTS in the name of trans pride. This is beyond repulsive. It’s dangerous and sick. No parent should allow their child near your… https://t.co/yfhuGGtL82 pic.twitter.com/h9fRSCXRl5 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) June 14, 2026

The image of the store display, put up for LGBT “Pride Month,” was shared on social media by the Chelmsford City Council.

The post caused backlash online, with journalist and commentator Janet Murray complaining that Lush is painting a painful surgery that many women who suffer from breast cancer go through as something positive.

“I think I speak for many women who have experienced breast cancer – and for their families – when I say that breast removal surgery is not something I regard as cute, playful or empowering. Nor is it something I believe retailers should be celebrating,” she said.

Murray requested the removal of the display and demanded an apology from the Chelmsford City Council.

The council responded by stressing that it was not responsible for the display.

“Like many people privileged not to have experienced the difficult issues that either you or the artist refer to – these nuances were not picked up when posting … we do understand how this has made you feel and this is something we should have considered,” the council said.

Chelmsford City Council has since taken down the image.

The artist who created the display, Bucky Ringsell, called the critics of the cartoon “transphobic nutters.”

“The mural that upset a thousand Terfs [trans-exclusionary radical feminists],” she wrote on Instagram. “For some bizarre reason, transphobic nutters have discovered my mural on Lush’s window and called for its removal.”

“The mural is part of a city-wide Pride campaign. I designed and painted this tiger to support and represent trans folks who have undergone top surgery – myself included.”

“Being proud of your scars (aka stripes) is something everyone can take inspiration from, regardless of your journey. Trans bodies are beautiful,” the artist stated.

The British charity Sex Matters, which opposes transgender ideology, also responded to the controversial display.

Helen Joyce, director of advocacy at Sex Matters, said, “Lush’s campaign to promote unnecessary mastectomies to trans-identifying girls and women through a cartoonish window display is deeply disturbing.”

“That thousands of girls and young women in the U.K. have had healthy breasts cut off in an effort to look like men is a tragedy, particularly for those who will go on to become mothers,” she continued.

“Some who have had the procedure describe the unresolvable grief of having lost a healthy body part.”

“Lush’s campaign is not only harmful but deeply offensive to women who have undergone mastectomy because of cancer, and has no place on British high streets,” Joyce stated.

Lush was contacted by media outlets but has not issued a statement on the controversy.

Share









