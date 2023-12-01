Cosmo magazine features The Satanic Temple’s attempt to get around state laws with ‘ritual abortions’

While The Satanic Temple claims it's not a religious organization, the ‘Satanic Abortion Ceremony’ is fraught with references to Satan’s rejection of God’s authority, desire for complete autonomy apart from God, and a mockery of Communion.’

(LifeSiteNews) — A series of social media posts by Cosmopolitan Magazine begins with a cringe question that probably had not previously crossed many Cosmo readers’ minds: “So How Does a Satanic Abortion Ceremony Even Work?”

The posts summarize advice pedaled in one of the magazine’s feature articles about an abortion “telehealth” service named “Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortiol Clinic” founded by The Satanic Temple (TST) in New Mexico earlier this year.

The name is a snarky reference to the mother of the conservative Supreme Court Justice who wrote the majority opinion in last year’s Dobbs’ v Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v Wade, sending the abortion industry and its supporters into a frenzy.

At the outset of the Cosmo piece, readers are assured that “Satanists don’t actually worship the devil,” and that “there are no ritual sacrifices or quests for supernatural powers at TST.”

In fact, Satan is nothing more than a “mascot” for the TST.

Yet the suggested abortion ritual betrays those denials.

The series of posts on Instagram sport a devilish red background, each topped with a stylized symbol of an upside-down cross.

‘By my body, my blood; by my will, it is done’

Seeking to ensnare as many women as possible into ending the life of the child within them via thinly veiled Satanic ritual, Instagram users are told, “Patients of all faiths are welcome at Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortiol Clinic.”

While “Abortion ceremonies are totally optional — and customizable,” the TST recommends engaging in four steps:

First, find a quiet space. Bring a mirror if you can. Just before taking the medication, gaze at your reflection and focus on your personhood. Home in on your intent, your responsibility to you. Take a few deep, relaxing breaths. When you’re ready, read the following tenet aloud: One’s body is inviolable, subject to one’s own will alone. Take the medication and immediately afterward, recite: Beliefs should conform to one’s best scientific understanding of the world. One should take care never to distort scientific facts to fit one’s beliefs. Later, once the procedure is complete, return to your reflection. Focus again on your personhood, your power in making this decision. Complete the ritual by reciting a personal affirmation: By my body, my blood; by my will, it is done. Mirror or mantras or not, TST’s point is that your abortion should focus on your autonomy in making this decision. Patients can include as many loved ones as they’d like or light candles or even dress up — whatever makes them feel empowered.

While TST soothes those coming into its orbit, claiming that it is not a religious organization, the suggested “Satanic Abortion Ceremony” is fraught with references to Satan’s rejection of God’s authority, desire for complete autonomy apart from God, and a mockery of the Sacrament of Communion via abortion. (Please note that the bold & highlighted words above are original to Cosmo’s Instagram posts).

Cosmo tells readers that TST’s Samuel Alito’s Mom’s Satanic Abortion Clinic is “a legitimate medical entity run by an accredited clinical team,” offering abortion “care” to patients within state lines. However, the TST enterprise has big plans that extend far beyond New Mexico.

Establishing abortion as a practice integral to the group’s religious beliefs means that those using the TST-provided abortion services are “participating in a religious ritual.”

“That’s a key legal distinction TST hopes to leverage in its historic push to expand its clinic model beyond New Mexico — into states where abortion is otherwise banned,” the Cosmo article declares. The TST is “drawing inspiration from recent judicial rulings, like the ones in favor of Christian business owners denying services to LGBTQ+ people purely on religious grounds. Using a similar rationale, TST will attempt to claim the same religious protection, only in this case to provide services.”

Cosmo acknowledges that some observers see TST’s abortion service as “demonic child sacrifice.”

“Do our leaders realize that they have this unholy alliance with Satanists?” asked Tara Shaver, spokesperson for a group called Abortion Free New Mexico. “I think it just serves to show the origins of abortion and the type of people that champion it.”

Chalice Blythe, an “ordained minister of Satan” and the group’s spokesperson for abortion rights, told Cosmo that TST’s provocatively named abortion enterprise is a strategic tactic.

“At this point, we don’t have the luxury of trying to make abortion seem more palatable, because we tried that and now look where we are,” Blythe said. “So we’re just going to come out with both arms swinging, completely defiant.”

“Completely defiant,” just like Satan himself.

