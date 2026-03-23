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Costa Rica’s pro-life president-elect slams radical left as gov’t closes embassy in Cuba

'Socialism, communism, [and] the left demonstrate that they destroy societies,' said incoming president Laura Fernández Delgado.
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Elected President Laura Fernández celebrates after winning the presidential election on February 1, 2026 in San Jose, Costa Rica.Arnoldo Robert/Getty Images

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(LifeSiteNews) — Costa Rica has ordered the closure of its embassy in Cuba to protest the island nations Marxist government.

We have to clean out communists from the hemisphere,” outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves said last week.

Incoming president Laura Fernández Delgado reiterated opposition to Cubas policies in footage that has been circulating on social media in recent days.

Socialism, communism, [and] the left demonstrate that they destroy societies,she exclaimed.

Fernández, who is just 39 years old, won the presidency with 48 percent of the vote during her February 1 face-off against opponent Álvaro Ramos Chaves. She is a Catholic and a staunch pro-lifer who describes abortion as “nothing other than murder.”

READ: Costa Rica elects pro-life Catholic president who calls abortion ‘murder’

Costa Ricas decision was decried by the Cuban government, which alleged that the country is being influenced by the United States and is under its subordination.Cuba was also informed that it needs to withdraw its ambassadors from San José, Costa Ricas capital city.

The accusation is not without foundation as numerous high-ranking officials in the United States, including President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, have all publicly expressed opposition to the Cuban regime.

I do believe Ill be having the honor of taking Cuba,Trump said last week while Rubio declared one day later that they have to get new people in charge.

Trump has made a number of aggressive foreign policy moves in recent months, starting with the capture of Venezuela President Nicholas Maduro followed by his support of Israels bombing campaign against Iran.

Many of Trumps anti-war supporters have argued that the decisions betray his populist, pro-peace campaign message. Joe Kents decision to step down as counterterrorism chief over Trumps Iran war conduct has been a catalyst for the intensification of debates over the MAGAbrand. Many of Trumps early backers argue that the movement he helped create has been co-opted by neoconservatives who are seeking to use U.S. military might to do the bidding of Israel.

Costa Rica is following in the footsteps of other Latin American countries in pressuring Cuba, including Ecuador, which banned Cuba’s ambassador earlier this month. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has also been a strong Trump supporter in the region. He has taken aggressive action against child trafficking in recent years, and has visited the U.S. on several occasions.

Costa Rica has a population of just over 5 million, with approximately 65 percent identifying as Catholic, which is the official state religion per its 1949 Constitution. Italian explorer Christopher Columbus first stepped foot in the country in the early 1500s.

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