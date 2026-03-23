Costa Rica’s pro-life president-elect slams radical left as gov’t closes embassy in Cuba

(LifeSiteNews) — Costa Rica has ordered the closure of its embassy in Cuba to protest the island nation’s Marxist government.

“We have to clean out communists from the hemisphere,” outgoing President Rodrigo Chaves said last week.

Incoming president Laura Fernández Delgado reiterated opposition to Cuba’s policies in footage that has been circulating on social media in recent days.

“Socialism, communism, [and] the left demonstrate that they destroy societies,” she exclaimed.

Costa Rican president-elect Laura Fernández Delgado on her country closing its embassy in Cuba and telling Cuba’s communist government to pull its diplomats from San José: “Socialism, communism, the left demonstrate that they destroy societies. We must learn from what happens… pic.twitter.com/CVtyF7VFVs — Ryan Saavedra (@RyanSaavedra) March 22, 2026

Fernández, who is just 39 years old, won the presidency with 48 percent of the vote during her February 1 face-off against opponent Álvaro Ramos Chaves. She is a Catholic and a staunch pro-lifer who describes abortion as “nothing other than murder.”

READ: Costa Rica elects pro-life Catholic president who calls abortion ‘murder’

Costa Rica’s decision was decried by the Cuban government, which alleged that the country is being influenced by the United States and is under its “subordination.” Cuba was also informed that it needs to withdraw its ambassadors from San José, Costa Rica’s capital city.

The accusation is not without foundation as numerous high-ranking officials in the United States, including President Trump, Secretary of State Rubio, and GOP Senator Lindsey Graham, have all publicly expressed opposition to the Cuban regime.

“I do believe I’ll be having the honor of taking Cuba,” Trump said last week while Rubio declared one day later that “they have to get new people in charge.”

Trump has made a number of aggressive foreign policy moves in recent months, starting with the capture of Venezuela President Nicholas Maduro followed by his support of Israel’s bombing campaign against Iran.