Costco to make IVF drugs available to its members at huge discount

The gravely unethical IVF process entails creating scores of ‘excess’ embryonic humans only to be killed and human lives being treated like commodities to be bartered over.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a troubling move, Costco — the big-box warehouse club store offering grocery, clothing, electronics, and other products at discounted prices — will soon be offering controversial in vitro fertilization (IVF) drugs at 80% off to its members.

The recently forged partnership between Costco, Sesame and IVI RMA was announced earlier this month, promising “to transform how fertility care is accessed in the U.S. and address the biggest barriers to care for the 1 in 6 Americans who suffer from infertility and wish to build their family.”

“Our partnership with Sesame and IVI RMA reflects our commitment to transparent and affordable solutions that reduce barriers, are more accessible, and more affordable for our members,” said Richard Stephens, senior vice president of pharmacy at Costco. “By combining transparent pricing with coordinated care, we’re removing the barriers that have historically kept quality fertility treatment out of reach for too many families.”

To the horror of pro-life and children’s advocates beginning with the early days of his 2024 presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump promised greater access to IVF.

Several months into his second term, Trump announced that his administration had struck a deal with pharmaceutical companies that would drastically reduce the cost of IVF.

While reducing costs, the deal will likely trigger a vast increase in the number of embryos – unborn children – who will be treated as nothing more than medical waste during the IVF process.

“The presidential order was a clear call to action — and as leaders of the fertility industry we are executing on that mandate,” said Lynn Mason, CEO, IVI RMA North America. “In partnership with Costco and Sesame, leaders of the highest caliber, we are expanding access to quality fertility care and reducing barriers so more people across the country can build the families they desire.”

The gravely unethical IVF process entails the conscious creation of scores of “excess” embryonic humans only to be killed and human lives being treated like commodities to be bartered over. It has been estimated that more than a million embryos are frozen in storage in the United States after IVF, and that as many as 93 percent of all embryos created through IVF are eventually destroyed. A 2019 NBC News profile of Florida IVF practitioner Craig Sweet acknowledged that his practice has discarded or abandoned approximately a third of the embryos it places in cold storage.

“Unused IVF embryos are frozen and eventually discarded. Life begins at conception,” Christian podcast host Joel Webbon said at the time. “You are facilitating mass murder.”

“IVF practices are not benign fertility treatments,” Ben Zeisloft explained on X. “IVF practices involve the mass discarding, selectively aborting, and indefinite freezing of preborn image-bearers of God.”

“God knows the name of every preborn baby abandoned or murdered by their own parents during IVF. God will ensure justice is established, one way or another, on their behalf,” Zeisloft said. “Beyond the already unfathomable bloodshed of abortion in our nation, God knows the amount of slaughter we have committed through IVF, and he cannot abide forever with such commodification of his image-bearers.”

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