Could there be civil war in both the US and the Catholic Church?

(LifeSiteNews) — Father Charles Murr and Liz Yore once again joined John-Henry Westen in last Friday’s episode of Faith & Reason, in which they discussed the illegal immigration crisis at America’s southern border as well as the ongoing crisis in the Church caused by Fiducia Supplicans.

Late last month, the U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) ruled that federal border patrol agents could remove razor wire installed on the Texas-Mexico border, deciding a lawsuit filed by the Biden administration against Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott, who ordered the razor wire be installed in an attempt to stop the surge of undocumented migrants from entering the United States, has said that he would continue to put razor wire on the border. He is currently receiving support from 25 other state governors, including Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Bill Lee of Tennessee.

In a statement released Wednesday, Abbott said that President Joe Biden was “violat[ing] his oath to faithfully execute immigration laws enacted by Congress” by suing Texas for taking action to secure its border instead of prosecuting immigrants who have illegally entered the country.

Yore opined that the fight between Abbott and the Biden administration will continue to play out both at SCOTUS and the border. She also noted that the debacle does not look good for Biden to allow a “mass invasion into our country” during an election year.

“This is precisely what needs to be done,” Yore said about Abbott and the supporting governors. “The great thing about this kind of border clash that’s now going on between the states and the federal government, is that now the whole country is focusing on what’s happening at the border.”

She added that the mainstream media had attempted to “tamp down the information” regarding the border. Speaking about the situation on the southern border, she said “it’s become an extremely dangerous situation that needs the intervention of the states because the federal government is facilitating this invasion.”

Fr. Murr said the Biden administration’s attempt to stop Abbott was not a “humanitarian effort” but a “political move.” He also opined that the crisis can be traced to the promise of former President Barack Obama to bring about a “transformation” of America. He also spoke to how those coming across the southern border are agents of social unrest in other countries that will affect social unrest in America.

“It’s basically the transformation of the United States of America, and I don’t understand why it had to be transformed,” Murr said about the crisis. “It was getting along just fine. And as a matter of fact … we talk even about the problem of racism. I think racism, at least theoretically, maybe practically, is greater today than it ever was.”

“We’re forgetting that the majority of whites in the United States of America voted for Barack Obama,” he continued. “They voted for a black president, and we are very proud and happy of that. This is what we’re about. We’re about the person, not the color of skin and what have you. All of the sudden it’s about color of skin again.”

Yore also spoke to the problem of human and drug trafficking that takes place near the southern border before moving the discussion to a letter to Congress by 10 former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executives, two of whom she worked with in the past. The letter discussed the threat to national security posed by the migration of unmarried military aged men from hostile nations across the southern border.

According to the letter, America is undergoing an “invasion” and faces the real threat of an Hamas-style attack.

Yore asserted it was the letter that prompted Abbott to set up the razor wire on the southern border, noting that only 19 hijackers managed to perpetrate the 9/11 attacks while 100,000 military-aged men have crossed the border.

“People just, they’ve got to wake up,” said Yore. “This is a reality. We’re no longer safe and secure.” She also said that the terrorists in the eyes of the government are the “Latin Mass goers and pro-lifers who are praying at abortion centers.”

Fr. Murr, looking once again to Obama’s promise to “transform” the United States, said that unless the current American government is stopped, people will be “looking at the end of the United States of America.”

“I don’t know how it comes back from this,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis said late last month that resistance to Fiducia Supplicans was coming from “small ideological groups” in the Church, but that the African reaction to the declaration represents a “special case” because of cultural objections they posed to the document – a statement that both Westen and Murr agreed was racist.

“How do you get more insulting than that?” Murr asked, noting that many Catholic Africans have family members who suffered martyrdom in living memory. In Murr’s opinion, Francis is attempting to “transform” the Church much in the way the United States is undergoing “transformation,” but that what the Church needs is to be “put … back in order.” “You don’t have to transform it,” he said. “It’s fine. It’s the Mystical Body of Christ. It’ll get along somehow.”

Yore said that while Francis originally allowed the option to bless same-sex “couples,” the blessing eventually became an obligation, and that while Francis continues to insist upon unity, the only thing that Fiducia Supplicans is doing is creating more chaos, division, what some believe to be heresy, the cancellation of more priests, and the corruption of morals among youth. She also said that Francis’ statement regarding “small ideological groups” is “a way of saying he recognizes that this is hugely unpopular, very problematic, [and] a step too far.”

The trio last discussed Francis’ ecumenical vespers service at the Archbasilica of St. Paul Outside the Walls in Rome late last month with Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury.

Fr. Murr likened the situation for Catholic converts from Anglicanism to that of those helped by Courage in the wake of Fiducia Supplicans. “They have to feel defrauded,” he said. “They have to feel terrible, because what’s perpetrated against them is fraudulent.”

“I wonder what [Francis is] trying to accomplish,” he continued. “What does he think he’s trying to accomplish? That we’re all the same? Had they told me that after the Second Vatican Council, the road to ecumenism was simply to become Protestant, well they should have been honest! We could have forgone all of this confusion for 50 or 60 years! Let’s just become Protestants! We were always told it’s to find our common ground. Well, this is not common ground! As a matter of fact, this is quicksand!”

To Yore, Francis’ actions are part of the creation of a one-world religion, and that in order to create the one-world religion, Catholicism itself must change, saying that Francis is preparing for women priests. “Whatever [Francis] does will be ultimately undone by Our Lord, but Our Lord is watching to make sure that we vocally, and strongly, and firmly call it out for what it is, and not to be lured or intimidated by [Francis’] gaslighting.”

For all this and more, tune in to last Friday’s episode of Faith & Reason.

Faith & Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

