Council for Life raises over $1.3 million to support mothers facing unplanned pregnancies

The successful fundraising luncheon featured a talk by bestselling author Eric Metaxas, who called upon Christians to fight evil wherever it rears its head, including the political sphere.

DALLAS (LifeSiteNews) — The non-profit Council for Life has raised at its annual luncheon more than $1.3 million that will support 27 pro-life organizations providing aid to mothers and encouraging them to save the lives of their children.

The massive funds raised by the Dallas-based pro-life organization at its Celebrating Life Luncheon will fund charitable groups in Texas that provide needed physical and emotional care to women and their babies before and after birth, counseling and ultrasounds to help women choose life, housing for homeless pregnant women, and more.

The luncheon featured radio talk show host and author Eric Metaxas, who wrote The New York Times best seller Bonhoeffer about a German Lutheran pastor an anti-Nazi dissident who was executed for his connection to a plot to assassinate Hitler.

During Metaxas’ luncheon talk, he emphasized how important it is that churches and individual Christians engage politically to fight for the cause of life as well as other key cultural issues, denouncing the idea that Christians and churches are not supposed to “get involved in politics” as wholly unbiblical.

“Scripture commands us to stand against evil wherever it appears,” said Metaxas, implicating the political sphere as a key battleground for Christians.

He pointed out that during the murderous Nazi regime, there were Christian pastors who chose to stay silent about their government’s crimes against humanity, essentially saying, “We don’t want to choose. We don’t want to get political. We just want to do Church. Leave us alone … we want to stay out of that fray.”

“Do you think Roe v. Wade would have been overturned if some in the church didn’t understand that it is our duty before God to get involved in politics?” Metaxas said.

Council for Life serves to help meet the needs of women with unplanned pregnancies and those of their children. The non-profit has funded 70 agencies that aid women, men, and youth through pregnancy resource centers, adoption and foster care, maternity homes, youth mentoring, parenting and life skills education, post-abortion counseling, sexual risk avoidance, and targeted media outreach campaigns.

