Couple spread the Gospel by filming the beauty of Catholic family life in the UK 

The show captures 'the joy of living simply, the simple Catholic life, and all the joys in God’s goodness to us,' Maria Jones told LifeSiteNews.

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.

(LifeSiteNews) — In a world that is increasingly anti-Christ, Catholic couple Peter and Maria Jones spread the message of the Gospel through home videos of their own family adventures as well as sharing the stories of other Catholic families in Britain.

The apostolate is called One of Nine, founded to build a community that would journey together in marriage and family vocations. It consists of a YouTube channel in which Maria shares aspects of her family’s daily life, discusses topics or stories related to Catholic family living, and interviews other Catholic families about their life experiences.

The show captures “the joy of living simply, the simple Catholic life, and all the joys in God’s goodness to us,” Maria told LifeSiteNews.

“It’s really a show for Catholics to let English Catholics know there are other Catholics out there, it’s not all just cultural Catholics making up the numbers,” her husband Peter added. “There are people that are still serious about it.”

Maria described, within their mission, three main categories of content featured in the show. First, there are episodes focused on finding joy and beauty in the everyday life. These often include Peter and Maria’s children and feature activities such as “going out and exploring nature, riding a bike, painting and drawing, reading a book.”

Another subject explored on the show is the value of suffering. Some episodes feature Maria speaking with a fellow Catholic about an experience of carrying a cross but discovering through that journey the hope and the beauty that can come even amid suffering.

Through all the joy and sorrow which is shared on the show, there is a continuous theme of striving for sainthood. “Always seeking Heaven through everything, that underlines everything we do,” Maria told LifeSiteNews. Whatever this life brings, the work of One of Nine is centered around the determination“link arms with everyone and go all together and help each other,” she said.

Some of these videos include praying the Rosary and a public witness to homeschooling children in the Catholic faith.

“You maybe take it for granted as a Catholic family,” Maria said about the seemingly insignificant details of daily life that the show covers. “But there are lots of new Catholic families that are looking and watching, and it’s like a visual—so many things unspoken that come through as well, I hope.”

— Article continues below Petition — URGENT: DEMAND Merrick Garland Protect D.C. From Pro-Abortionists Planning JAIL TIME This Saturday at “Rage at the White House”! Show Petition Text 1674 have signed the petition. Let's get to 2500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition LifeSiteNews has obtained the latest Women’s March phone text and e-mail to pro-abortion supporters, rallying them to “take our fight to the streets” THIS SATURDAY, JULY 9, in protest of the SCOTUS pro-life decision to overthrow Roe v. Wade! ABORTION FANATICS ARE EVEN RAISING A JAIL SUPPORT FUND FOR THEIR NEWEST DEMONSTRATION THIS WEEKEND: “RAGE AT THE WHITE HOUSE”! WE CANNOT ALLOW PRO-ABORTION VIOLENCE IN THE STREETS THIS SATURDAY, JULY 9! *** We MUST raise our voices against unlawful pro-abortion protests taking place and send a message that CANNOT be ignored to Attorney General, Merrick Garland, and the entire Department of Justice! *** See the disturbing “Rage at the White House” details taking place THIS SATURDAY in the screenshot below! “We put our bodies on the line... be ready for anything.” — Women’s March, Rage at the White House SIGN our time-sensitive petition TODAY to END the violence in the streets and STOP “Rage at the White House” from creating further damage THIS SATURDAY, July 9! Just last month 20,000+ people used LifePetitions to alert President Joe Biden about the national violence that erupted both before and after the SCOTUS decision to overthrow Roe v. Wade. But the White House continues to deny, deny, deny... With the increasing level of open violence against the rule of law, we must ACT to RAISE OUR VOICES now more than ever. Leftists will stop at nothing from intimidating peaceful, law-abiding citizens who value the unborn, the rule of law, and America's capitol. Pro-abortion Leftists are willing to grind their teeth against bystanders and even admit their true twisted desires to kill children! WATCH: Unhinged Pro-Abortionist... “I love killing babies!” “THIS IS A DEATH CULT”



Watch my segment with @TuckerCarlson covering the left’s violent response over the weekend to the overturning of Roe v Wade across the nation | @TPUSA pic.twitter.com/BvOdeLKCR0 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 28, 2022 SIGN OUR PETITION TODAY: WE MUST ALERT MERRICK GARLAND THAT GOOD & DECENT AMERICANS WILL NOT STAND FOR DERANGED PRO-ABORTION DESTRUCTION IN THE STREETS! READ MORE BELOW about the new Women’s March and ”Rage at the White House” in the e-mail obtained by LifeSiteNews below – rallying supporters to protest in the streets and even expect arrests! BUT THAT’S NOT ALL! THE WOMEN’S MARCH E-MAIL CONTINUED INCITING ITS SUPPORTERS – “WE KNOW WHAT IT TAKES”! READ MORE BELOW: WE CANNOT ALLOW AMERICA TO BE DESTROYED BY PROTESTORS! *** We MUST prevent violence in our communities by making our voices heard! *** *** We MUST resist lawlessness from the "Rage at the White House” event. *** *** We MUST demand that Merrick Garland fulfill his oath to uphold the Constitution and protect the rule of law! *** SIGN OUR PETITION NOW AND DEMAND THAT MERRICK GARLAND AND THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE STOP LAWLESSNESS THIS SATURDAY! Thank you for defending America, the pro-life movement, and the rule of law! P.S. - Elected officials almost NEVER leave Washington D.C. and do not hear what every day Americans believe as a result. Shock the DOJ by ADDING YOUR VOICE to THOUSANDS of Americans demanding to be heard! ____ Photo: Pro-choice demonstration about Whole Woman's Health v. Hellerstedt in front of SCOTUS 28. jordanuhl7. CC BY 2.0. Photo: SCHUMER MEETS WITH JUDGE GARLAND. Senate Democrats. CC BY 2.0. Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The use of videos and visual language as an effective way to share the mission of the domestic church is a method that came naturally to the couple behind One of Nine.

Peter Jones, the man typically behind the camera in the show, has a background in videography, including some projects with EWTN Great Britain. While Peter had the technical video skills, his wife Maria was comfortable talking in front of a camera. Inspired to create more content like Catholic media outlets in the U.S., the couple put their gifts together to independently plan, film, and produce One in Nine.

Peter and Maria navigate the difficulties which come from being full-time parents and creating encouraging, faith-filled videos.

“If it wasn’t a marriage team, it just wouldn’t have happened,” Peter told LifeSiteNews. He believes that a large part of the show’s success is thanks to being run by a married couple who are better able to produce cohesive content than two independent workers who might try the same side gig.

Peter also emphasized the focus on the domestic church, leaving all politics and opinions on varying levels of traditional Catholicism out of their videos entirely.

While the videos have been well received over the past year, Maria is hoping to expand their outreach. She explained that she would like to begin “making friends with America” so they can “cross some lines across the Atlantic.”

“I’d also like to do some things like Catholic stories for children,” she added.

Both agreed that they would be getting into more in-depth documentaries in the future.

Peter told LifeSiteNews that he has seen a change in the purpose of the show since its beginning. “I think it started out as an encouragement, but I think slowly it’s becoming an intellectual property,” he said, referring to it now as a kind of guide on “how to survive as a Catholic”.

Carrying on with the theme that One of Nine is offering encouragement and advice on navigating Catholic family life in a non-Catholic world, the show will be releasing a new episode which interviews a family from the U.S. and discusses how family life can be promoted rather than belittled in today’s anti-family culture.

Photo from One in Nine Facebook page.

Jean Mondoro is LifeSiteNews’ editorial intern.

Share











