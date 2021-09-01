Courageous doctors need your help to continue speaking the truth about COVID-19

'Lives are at stake. We will not be silenced.'

TUCSON, Arizona (LifeSiteNews) – With Big Tech censorship on the rise, doctors daring to vocalize researched opinions on COVID-19, the COVID vaccines, or the available medicinal remedies to the virus which challenge mainstream attitudes are finding themselves cancelled on social and mainstream media, out of work, and defamed.

Dr. Peter A. McCullough, a world-renowned cardiologist, epidemiologist, and professor of medicine, is just one example of a doctor who has been willing to put his reputation on the line among his peers for the sake of informing Americans about the dangers of the COVID jabs the media is unwilling to publish.

By doing exactly this, McCullough is being sued by the Texas-based health system Baylor Scott & White (BSWH). The prominent physician and COVID-19 expert appeared in an interview to warn Americans against the COVID vaccines, but was accidentally misrepresented by the show’s producer as a spokesman for BSWH – something McCullough did not claim himself.

Not wishing to be associated with McCullough for his views on the dangers of the COVID shots, despite his expertise, the health group launched a lawsuit against the doctor.

The show’s producer corrected and apologized for the error, noting that the matter was confused by the close association between Baylor University and the doctor – whom the university has proudly touted as one of its notable alumni previously.

McCullough, who is also the Chief Medical Adviser to the Truth for Health Foundation, has faced bans of his content on YouTube, with the social media giant claiming that he was “violating the terms of the YouTube community” in a 2020 video in which he discussed early treatment methods for COVID.

Dr. Elizabeth Lee Vliet, the Chief Executive Officer of the Truth for Health Foundation, a Christian medical group dedicated to providing “truthful, balanced, medically sound, research-based information and cutting-edge updates on prevention and treatment of common medical conditions,” told LifeSiteNews that “it’s been clear from the beginning of the pandemic that there was an orchestrated suppression of early treatment.”

Vliet explained that the experimental jabs in development and production at the early stages of the coronavirus crisis were “extremely lucrative to the stakeholders, which include big pharmaceutical companies.” She continued that within the U.S., “the federal government, the CDC, NIH and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci himself all have financial interest in the patents on these various vaccines, so if they had allowed early treatment to be disseminated to the public then it would have been illegal to implement the emergency use authorization and push out these experimental vaccines like they did.”

Due to McCullough facing continued censorship and the overarching suppression of sound medical advice regarding the treatment of COVID-19, the Truth for Health Foundation has established the Medical Censorship Defense Fund.

Vliet has launched a campaign to help raise funds for the Medical Censorship Defense Fund through LifeFunder, LifeSiteNews’ crowdfunding platform.

The fund is designed to assist physicians and medical experts to cover expensive court costs as they defend themselves for defending the freedom to have truth and diversity in medical research and opinion.

“We are physicians who care about saving people’s lives and we are prevented from getting our educational message to the public to help save lives, so we decided to fight back,” Vliet said.

“The Medical Censorship Defense Fund is to help defend doctors who are censored from speaking the truth about successful early treatment of COVID and the truth about the devastating risk of the experimental gene therapy COVID shot.”

The Medical Censorship Defense Fund will allow doctors and health professionals “who have been censored and prevented from getting their information to help people and are engaged in a court fight” to apply to the fund for assistance on legal fees. “We have an impartial board of scholarship reviewers that decide the awarding of the funds; it’s impartial and transparent process,” Vliet explained.

The LifeFunder campaign page describes medical censorship as “the greatest danger to truth for health that any of us physicians have experienced in our careers. This is especially true when we have critical life-saving medical and scientific data on escalating deaths and devastating medical risks of these experimental COVID shots that we are morally, legally, and medically duty-bound to release to the public to help save lives.”

Continuing, the campaign states that the “Truth for Health Foundation absolutely will take all appropriate legal action to defend our officers, medical and scientific advisors against all such threats to silence our voices and interfering with our mission and responsibilities as we volunteer our medical expertise to serve the public good.”

“Lives are at stake. We will not be silenced.”

Those who wish to support the fight against medical censorship may donate to the LifeFunder campaign here.

